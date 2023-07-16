Shay Mitchell Becomes Barbie in Pink Pumps, Mules and More for New Béis x ‘Barbie’ Luggage Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

This Barbie is Shay Mitchell — and she thinks pink when it comes to packing. Mitchell, whose travel bag brand Béis is nearing its fifth anniversary, has just teamed up with the upcoming “Barbie” film to release a brand-new bag collection.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star’s latest line features an array of $52-$378 pieces — including three hard-shell suitcases, a weekender bag, cosmetics case, passport tag set and travel wallet — in a matte shade of vibrant Barbie pink. The accompanying campaign, naturally, stars Mitchell in her own Barbie Land fantasy — complete with a wide array of pink outfits, as seen on Instagram.

One shot finds Mitchell leaving her own Dream House in a pink bow-topped minidress, gloves and padded headband, paired with pointed-toe pumps topped with sparkling crystals. With her hair dyed blond and her stacked sets of pink Béis luggage in tow, this Barbie is clearly ready for a long vacation.

Another image sees the actress posing in an all-pink bedroom, mimicking the Barbie dolls of the ’80s in a bright pink halter-neck catsuit and stacked Alexis Bittar cuff bracelets. While seemingly packing for a weekend away, Mitchell’s shoes of choice — a set of matching fuchsia satin pointed-toe pumps — are cast aside, propped next to her open Béis suitcase overflowing with outfits.

An additional photo shows Mitchell posing while packing outfits in a pale blush-pink crop top and slit maxi skirt, each covered in palette sequins. The gleaming set is complemented by her sleek shoe choice: a clear set of slip-on heeled mules, whose straps are accented with glittering crystals for a bejeweled finish.

The Barbie imagery is complete with a final Instagram photo, seeing Mitchell leaving the Dream House on yet another trip — this time, with a model-as-Ken in tow to help with her bags. On this instance, the “Mother’s Day” actress wears a wide-brimmed pale pink hat, gloves and matching collared Nana Jacqueline minidress, strongly mimicking the dressed-up attire of “ladies who lunch” in the ’60s.

You can now shop the Béis x Barbie collection on the brand’s website.