Moncler Launches Its Latest ‘Genius’ Collection, This Time With Salehe Bembury

Moncler Genius, Salehe Bembury
Courtesy of Moncler
Moncler has released its much-anticipated collection with footwear designer Salehe Bembury as part of its “Genius” design program.

First teased in November, this capsule includes Bembury’s debut ready-to-wear collection, along with footwear and accessories.

Dubbed “Moncler ēquipements,” the Italian luxury brand said this collection is inspired by its archive mountaineering pieces from the late 1950s, and includes items like collarless puffer jackets, Gore-Tex Infinium parkas, teddy fleeces, leggings, caps and beanies.

An avid hiker, Bembury taps into Moncler’s DNA to envision a utilitarian uniform in a nature-inspired palette – with burnt oranges, sunset corals, moss greens and muted browns. Bembury’s signature “grain” thumbprint is also seen on a range of padded outerwear, vests and lighter layers.

Moncler Genius, Salehe Bembury
The Moncler Genius x Salehe Bembury Trailgrip sneaker.Courtesy of Moncler

“From extensive time spent in the wilderness, I have developed a deep appreciation for nature and the elements that come with it,” Bembury said in a statement. “My goal is to harmoniously balance Moncler DNA with the heritage of the outdoors. This collection embodies a juxtaposition of ethos rarely seen in either environment.”

As for footwear, Bembury takes on Moncler’s signature Trailgrip sneaker to update it for “a new generation of outdoor explorers and enthusiasts,” the brand said. Bearing the “grain” thumbprint quilting, the Trailgrip Grain by Salehe Bembury is offered in organic green, orange and pastel taupe hues. The style retails for $795.

Moncler Genius, Salehe Bembury
The Moncler Genius x Salehe Bembury Trailgrip sneaker.Courtesy of Moncler

To launch the collection, Moncler tapped Hala Matar and Lauren Kim to shoot the campaign, which highlights a group of hikers communing with the elements on a California-inspired forest trail.

The Moncler Genius x Salehe Bembury collection is now available in selected Moncler stores and on Moncler.com.

Moncler Genius x Salehe Bembury Collection: Release Info
