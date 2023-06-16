Puma x Fenty Explained: Ultimate Guide to Rihanna’s Collaboration and Every Release, Including Creeper Sneakers and More to Know

Rihanna’s fashion career may have kicked off with an Armani collaboration in 2011, but the industry really started to take notice when Puma announced her as its new global brand ambassador and creative director just two years later.

The Barbadian hitmaker first teamed up with Puma in 2014. During this time, she would oversee the popular athletic brand’s women’s division while launching her own Fenty x Puma line. Come 2015, the more popular Fenty Puma Creepers arrived, serving up an edgy take on the brand’s iconic Suede sneaker.

Since linking with the sportswear giant, the singer’s gone on to take the fashion arena by storm, founding her own lingerie and loungewear label, Savage x Fenty, and collaborating with top luxury brands like Manolo Blahnik, Dior and Chopard.

While Rihanna would later take some time away from the brand to explore other exciting ventures (read: beauty line, Fenty Beauty), following her Super Bowl appearance earlier this year, Puma took to social media to announce the return of their collaboration with Rihanna and her Fenty brand.

Rihanna’s first partnership with Puma ended in 2018. On March 1, Puma shared the news in a two-word press release that simply read, “She’s back.”

Ahead, take a look back at the singular Rihanna Fenty Puma partnership.

Fenty Puma Creeper, 2015

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Velvet Creepers outside the E. Tautz show. Tanya Houghton

The initial launch of the Fenty Puma Creeper sneakers actually crashed Puma’s website. The hit platform style would continue to sell out in every colorway and variation and earned her the Shoe of the Year Award at the FNAAs in 2016. Stars like Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd have all been seen in the style.

“In my wildest dreams, I never would have imagined an honor like Shoe of the Year,” she told Footwear News in 2016. “It means so much to me to make a mark like this in the shoe and sneaker industry and to have so many people share my love for the Creeper.”

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Cleated Creeper in “Lemon/Carmine/Vanilla Ice.” Naked

Fenty Puma Trainer, 2016

Rihanna’s first original shoe launch followed. Her first signature sneaker was the slip-on Fenty x Puma Trainer, which got some updates over the years.

Rihanna x Puma Fenty Trainer. Courtesy of Puma

Fenty Puma Slides, Bow Sneaker & Cleated Creeper Chelsea Boot, 2017

Their ongoing relationship also saw the Fenty x Puma line release a range of other women’s footwear that included runners topped with silk bows.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Fur Slide in “Cool Blue” Puma

In 2017, she would come out with various iterations of comfortable slides, including jelly and furry styles, as well as bow-topped pairs and a cheeky version emblazoned with “F.U.” These would all prove to be super popular.

Rihanna x Fenty Puma unisex slides. Courtesy of Puma

Fenty Puma Apparel

Additionally, Rihanna and Puma would eventually come out with an apparel line over the course of their four-year partnership, with the first range debuting via a goth-inspired fall 2016 presentation at New York Fashion Week.

Rihanna walks the runway at the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna fall 2016 show during New York Fashion Week. JP Yim

Their fall 2017 collection would have an exciting showing at the national library of France during Paris Fashion Week.

A model walks the runway during the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna fall 2017 collection on March 6, 2017, in Paris. Victor Boyko

The most memorable Fenty x Puma runway show is undeniably the elaborate, motocross-themed event that launched its spring 2018 offering in New York City.

Rihanna at the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna fall 2018 show. Courtesy of Puma

Fenty Puma Espadrille Slides, Racing Booties & Cutout Sneakers, 2018

Rihanna’ssSpring 2018 offering included espadrille slides, racing booties and cutout sneakers.

Fenty Puma Women’s Espadrilles in “Sulphur Spring.” Puma

Her final Puma event took place at Coachella in April 2018, with a slew of famous faces attending the Fenty x Puma “Drippin” party, which launched a pop-up shop at the annual music festival in Southern California. Rihanna wore a full look from her spring 2018 line to the bash.