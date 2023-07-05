PrettyLittleThing Teases Collaboration With Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is collaborating with PrettyLittleThing.

The partnership was announced on the brand’s Instagram on July 1, accompanied by a short teaser video. The clip featured an empty black director’s chair which read “PrettyLittleThing designed by Naomi Campbell” in white lettering set up in a studio.

It seems that Campbell had a hand in designing the collection, offering the retailer a high-fashion perspective. A release date for the collaborative collection has not been set as of yet.

A short statement made by the company belonging to Boohoo Group confirmed the collaboration, ensuring that the collection will “intertwine the essence of PLT with Naomi’s unique style, promising a fashion experience like no other.”

Campbell is exemplary of timeless style and a wealth of fashion knowledge, making her a perfect candidate to spearhead a collaboration of this nature.

Campbell has a long-standing career in the high fashion industry, walking for brands like Versace, Anna Sui, Marc Jacobs and Chanel. She is one of Britain’s most successful models and was a part of the elite group of models who were directly responsible for coining the term “supermodel.” A barrier breaker and a trailblazer, Campbell paved the way for many minorities aspiring to be a part of the fashion industry. The model also has her own Fashion for Relief foundation.

In the past, PrettyLittleThing has also collaborated with Lil Kim, Saweetie, Jordyn Woods, Teyana Taylor and Doja Cat, among other top stars. Many influencers are also sponsored by the brand through their influencer program including Alabama Barker and Chantel Jeffries. The program offers sponsors generous commissions.

