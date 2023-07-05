×
Read Next: Chanel’s Couture Heels Are the Quintessential Parisian Shoe For Fall
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

PrettyLittleThing Teases Collaboration With Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell, Louis Vuitton, Pharrell, dress, monogram dress, leather dress, leather blazer,, handbag, monogram, front row, fashion show, Paris, boots, monogram boots, leather boots, lug sole boots, tall boots, knee high boots, womens boots
PrettyLittleThing Teases Collaboration With Naomi Campbell
PrettyLittleThing Teases Collaboration With Naomi Campbell
PrettyLittleThing Teases Collaboration With Naomi Campbell
PrettyLittleThing Teases Collaboration With Naomi Campbell
View Gallery
View Gallery115 Images
Share

Naomi Campbell is collaborating with PrettyLittleThing.

The partnership was announced on the brand’s Instagram on July 1, accompanied by a short teaser video. The clip featured an empty black director’s chair which read “PrettyLittleThing designed by Naomi Campbell” in white lettering set up in a studio.

It seems that Campbell had a hand in designing the collection, offering the retailer a high-fashion perspective. A release date for the collaborative collection has not been set as of yet.

A short statement made by the company belonging to Boohoo Group confirmed the collaboration, ensuring that the collection will “intertwine the essence of PLT with Naomi’s unique style, promising a fashion experience like no other.”

Campbell is exemplary of timeless style and a wealth of fashion knowledge, making her a perfect candidate to spearhead a collaboration of this nature.

Campbell has a long-standing career in the high fashion industry, walking for brands like Versace, Anna Sui, Marc Jacobs and Chanel. She is one of Britain’s most successful models and was a part of the elite group of models who were directly responsible for coining the term “supermodel.” A barrier breaker and a trailblazer, Campbell paved the way for many minorities aspiring to be a part of the fashion industry. The model also has her own Fashion for Relief foundation.

In the past, PrettyLittleThing has also collaborated with Lil Kim, Saweetie, Jordyn Woods, Teyana Taylor and Doja Cat, among other top stars. Many influencers are also sponsored by the brand through their influencer program including Alabama Barker and Chantel Jeffries. The program offers sponsors generous commissions.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women

Naomi CampbellCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Naomi Campbell’s Met Gala Looks Through the Years
View Gallery17 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PrettyLittleThing Teases Collaboration With Naomi Campbell
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad