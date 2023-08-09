P.E Nation and Asics Launch New ‘On & Off Court’ Collection

P.E Nation and Asics have linked up for a third time to debut a new capsule drawing inspiration from tennis and basketball.

The collaboration includes an apparel collection comprised of over 20 pieces of “court-ready performance wear.” The idea was to deliver a sporty streetwear line that athletes will want to wear throughout the day. With offerings for both women and men, the capsule features bike shorts, sports bras, hoodies, jackets and tees.

“The premise for this release is a complete capsule to be worn on and off the court, course, [and] pitch. We’ve given an urban streetwear spin to the product, enhanced with color details that clash and pop, to create a highly technical performance collection that takes sport to the city streets,” a press release read.

P.E Nation x Asics EX89 MT in Pearled Ivory/Burro. Brand

In addition to apparel, P.E Nation has revamped the Asics EX89 MT sneaker, taking design influences from both classic tennis motifs and the brand’s heritage 1989 Gel-Extreme basketball shoe. The high-tops featuring textured mesh uppers with oversized translucent Asics stripes are offered in two colorways, Black/Glacier Grey and Pearled Ivory/Burro.

P.E Nation x Asics EX89 MT in Black/Glacier Grey. Brand

Asics also employed FF BLAST™ cushioning technology and incorporated a sculpted heel shape to boost all-day wearability. The shoe, which retails for $160, is complete with double laces and an outsole pattern inspired by city views from the sky.

“To us, layering the capsule with a basketball-inspired shoe is another extension of the fluidity of life and the interconnectivity of movement, passion and sport,” the launch notes shared. “The EX89 MT has that court-inspired appeal and a flat sole to enhance comfort and utility from on-court to the inner city.”

P.E Nation x Asics campaign. Brand

The Aussie label and Asics previously joined forces to bring to life two vibrant takes on the popular GEL-1130 running shoe last summer.

The P.E Nation x Asics collection is available to shop now at penation.com.