Read Next: Marketing Plays: Del Toro Becomes Official Shoe Partner For 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team + More News
MSCHF and Crocs Tap Paris Hilton for Yellow Big Boots Campaign

Paris Hilton Stars in MSCHF and Crocs' Big Yellow Boots Campaign
MSCHF is back with a brand-new big boot and it’s taking Paris Hilton along for the ride.

On Monday, Hilton took to Instagram to share a new photo, where she strolled in a yellow “Sliving”-printed catsuit and matching rubber boots. However, her footwear was anything but simple — in fact, it marked MSCHF’s new collaboration with Crocs. The style featured a matte yellow knee-high silhouette with a round base, modeled after the brand’s controversial Big Red Boots.

In homage to Crocs, the style was finished with adjustable heel straps on its counters, as well as allover round toe perforations for added ventilation — just like the same ones seen on the brand’s signature Classic and Mega Crush Clogs.

In its own post, MSCHF also revealed that the shoes will be available on its website on Aug. 9, with a price tag of $450.

Hilton wasn’t the only star tapped to wear the vibrant footwear. Maluma also took to Instagram to share photos of him with the very same boots, which he wore while lounging at home and riding a Vespa outdoors.

Previously, MSCHF went viral in the first half of the year for its Big Red Boots. The sold-out style, made to mimic Astro Boy and cartoon characters’ footwear, featured red rubber shafts with exaggeratedly wide, domed round toes. The pair made waves upon its release, known for its challenging silhouette and celebrity appearances worn by Ciara, Coi Leray, Lil Wayne and Diplo.

MSCHF also marks the latest collaborative partner for Crocs, which has leaned into its partnerships to launch a wide range of co-branded shoes and capsule collections this year — including styles with MCM, Satisfy, Barbie, SZA and Taco Bell, among numerous others.

