Exclusive: PacSun CEO Brie Olson Talks Reaching Gen Z and Collaborating With The Metropolitan Museum of Art

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

PacSun and the Metropolitan Museum of Art have joined forces again — and just in time for summer.

The duo’s second collection has now launched on PacSun’s website, featuring $30-$80 men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, athleisure and accessories printed with imagery from artists including Frances Flora Bond Palmer, The Hudson River Portfolio and Vincent Van Gogh.

Van Gogh, in fact, was a focal point for the brand, which hosted a private tour of the late Dutch artist’s new “Van Gogh’s Cypresses” exhibit at the museum in May. Together, the event and collaboration made attendees muse on the connections between fashion and art — including PacSun’s own CEO, Brie Olson.

(L-R): Gilbert, Brie Olson, Sami Lambert and Mathieu Simoneau attend the PacSun and The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s capsule celebration at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 31, 2023. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Pacsun

“There’s a long history of clothing as self-expression as you trace back generationally…you can see how the two were intertwining,” Olson exclusively told FN at the intimate occasion. “In the end, both are a form of self-expression, and both have a story to tell.”

PacSun x The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s second collection campaign. Courtesy of PacSun

The story told by the Met and PacSun’s new line, according to Olson, is the importance of championing the arts for young generations — and, following the duo’s first collaboration in October 2022, made their reunion inevitable.

“PacSun is committed to the arts and the integration of culture, whether it’s through the lens of fashion, sports, music or art,” Olson said, hinting at future collaborations with the Met and other art museums in the U.S.

“It’s an ongoing commitment we have with the Met to continue to bring forward to our community and to the youth different lenses of different types of exhibits, or artists that we can collaborate with.”

Guests attend the PacSun and The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s capsule celebration at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 31, 2023. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Pacsun

In particular, Olson’s also been discerning how to stand out and appeal to digitally-focused Gen Z consumers today in a crowded retail marketplace. Her solution has been opening the channels of communication between PacSun and its customers, with the goal of creating a transparent, close relationship with shoppers.

“I think an authentic voice and really clear listening from the consumer, clear connection with the consumer and really a two-way conversation, whether that’s via TikTok or their instant messages, interactions in our physical spaces in the stores, or when they’re on our Roblox platform, are all opportunities that the consumer has to really speak back to the brand.” Olson says.

“Their expression is so important to our future. We are really in service to our consumer and a representation of the future for the youth.”

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.