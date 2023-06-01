×
Nordstrom and Human Rights Campaign Celebrate Pride 2023 With T-Shirt Collection

The Polo Ralph Lauren store on Regent Street is one of many retail stores in the capital's West End whose exteriors are decorated in rainbow colours in support of Pride Month.Shops decorated in support of Pride, London, Uk - 01 Jul 2019Pride is an annual celebration of the LGBT+ community and culminates in the LGBT+ parade in the UK, with thousands of people travelling the route either by foot or on floats.
Louis Vuitton, rainbow
A visitor to Herald Square takes a photo with the Pride and Joy window display at the Macy's flagship store in New York. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. Macy's flagship store is adorned with rainbow-colored Pride tribute windows, set in the same space as its famous Christmas displaysStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
A customer takes a break from shopping at the Pride and Joy shop in the Macy's flagship store in New York. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. Macy's flagship store is adorned with rainbow-colored Pride tribute windows, set in the same space as its famous Christmas displaysStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
In this, people walk past a pride display at the Loft store in New York's Times Square. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. They range from Macy's same-sex wedding registries to the Times Square digital billboards beaming apparel sold in shops belowStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
Nordstrom is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign for Pride 2023.

The retailer will sell different LGBTQIA+-themed T-shirts in six Nordstrom locations — NYC, Dallas, Michigan Avenue, Downtown Seattle, Nashville and Aventura — on June 16. The T-shirts will be priced at $30 with 100% of the profit going to HRC.

Nordstrom x Human Rights Campaign 2023 Pride collection.
Nordstrom x Human Rights Campaign 2023 Pride collection.Nordstrom

In addition to the shirt drop, Nordstrom will be hosting the Big Gay Swap Meet featuring a multi-vendor market shop supporting local LGBTQIA+ founded brands and vendors at the Nordstrom NYC men’s store. The market shop will launch on June 15 and run through June 25.

Brands participating in the 2023 Pride market include Nasty Pig, Kaftko, Pillow Top, Brad Ouellette, Coffey Men, Any Old Iron, Zach Grear and Dan Stafford Ceramics

 

Nordstrom x Human Rights Campaign 2023 Pride collection.
Nordstrom x Human Rights Campaign 2023 Pride collection.Nordstrom

The Human Rights Campaign is an American LGBTQIA+ advocacy group. It is the largest LGBTQ political lobbying organization in the United States. The initiative was founded in 1980 by Steve Endean and its members have worked for almost 40 years to ensure that all LGBTQIA+ people, and particularly those of us who are trans, people of color and HIV+, are treated as full and equal citizens within our movement, across our country and around the world.

Nordstrom x Human Rights Campaign 2023 Pride collection.
Nordstrom x Human Rights Campaign 2023 Pride collection.Nordstrom

The HRC boasts a whopping 3 million supporters nationwide and is corporately backed by top brands from fashion, tech, travel and business sectors like Amazon, American Airlines, Google, Lyft, Microsoft, Neiman Marcus, Target, UPS, and Macys Inc. among many others.

PHOTOS: See how other retailers celebrate Pride month.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News

