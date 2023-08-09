Exclusive: Nicky Hilton’s Newest Nicky Hilton x French Sole Flat Launch Was Inspired By Barbie

Nicky Hilton is thinking pink this summer, thanks to her latest French Sole collaboration launch. The entrepreneur has released a new hue of her Nicky Hilton x French Sole line’s $150 Kathy flats in hot pink leather, inspired by her own love of neon and Barbie dolls.

“Growing up, I would have neon birthday parties, and it definitely carried into adulthood,” Hilton exclusively shared with FN. “I just think neon is the perfect pop of color for a shoe or handbag, and it is definitely quite timely with the ‘Barbie’ phenomenon. I feel like it was my little tribute.”

Nicky Hilton wears her Nicky Hilton x French Sole line’s “Bright Pink” Kathy flats. Courtesy of French Sole

When discussing pink, Hilton can’t help but reminisce on her background with the color — particular as she’s regularly worn all-pink outfits with her older sister, Paris Hilton, from the early 2000s to today.

“Paris and I have been doing Barbiecore for decades,” Hilton said. “I love Barbie. I love the positive messages that she always promotes and empowers women, and inclusivity and encouraging girls to dream big and believe in themselves.”

Nicky Hilton x French Sole’s Kathy Flats in “Bright Pink.” Courtesy of French Sole

Currently, Hilton saud she’s been styling her Kathy flats with beach dresses, denim shorts and button-down shirts. As fall approaches, the designer is also thinking about future colorways and styles — including smoking slippers, loafers and patterns like plaid and herringbone. However, she’s also anticipating the return of New York Fashion Week — and possibly wearing her flats in the front row.

Nicky Hilton attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on July 3, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“I mean, I’m a girl who wears flats day and night, and I just think they’re the perfect combination of comfort and elegance. I was so pleased to see at Giambattista Valli couture — my mom and I were at the show over the summer in Paris — and I loved seeing all the ballet flats paired with the couture gowns. I thought it was so epic,” said Hilton.

