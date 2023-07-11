Nalebe Creates Two ‘Wonder Woman’ Inspired Shoes for Saks’ Warner Bros. Anniversary Celebration

Saks has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products in honor of the legendary studio’s 100th anniversary.

For this activation, the luxury department store said it will bring the milestone to life through branded merchandise, digital marketing and window displays to highlight the inspiration and evolution of the studio.

The special merchandise collection has come to life in collaboration with Nalebe and Renowned from Saks’ accelerator program, The New Wave at Saks, which aims to amplify diverse voices in the fashion industry. Saks and Warner Bros. tasked each designer to create items inspired by their favorite Warner Bros. movies.

For Nalebe’s collection, founder and designer Amina Means delivered two footwear styles inspired by “Wonder Woman” – the Warner Bros X Nalebe Wonder Woman 130MM Silk & Crystal Platform Sandals and the Warner Bros X Nalebe Aurum 100MM Denim Sculptural Ankle Boots. The styles retail between $825 and $900.

The Warner Bros x Nalebe Aurum 100MM Denim Sculptural Ankle Boots Rivky Gll

Means said in a statement that she chose “Wonder Woman” for her fearless character and everything that she embodies, such as truth, strength, and compassion. “These are the core values her character shares with Nabele,” Means said. “It was very important for me to be very intentional about how her character could come to life in high heels and what it would look like.”

What’s more, menswear designer John Dean III of Renowned, created a capsule inspired by “Space Jam.” A fan of the movie growing up, Dean mixed vintage looks with iconic graphics from the movie to create contemporary pieces, including t-shirts, hoodies, shorts and button ups.

The Warner Bros X Renowned Space Jam Shirt. Courtesy

“It was extremely important to maintain our aesthetic and communicate our brand language while respecting what ‘Space Jam’ means to millions of people,” Dean said in a statement. “To combine both identities, we went with a vintage theme, creating pieces that I would have seen when I was a child.”

In addition to these designer collections, Saks and Warner Bros. teamed up to curate summer styles and home picks from brands like Family First, Corkcicle and Picnic Time, showcasing iconic logos and nostalgic references to Warner Bros. shows and movies like “Friends” and the “Harry Potter” film franchise. All of these collections are available for purchase on Saks.com and in the Saks New York Flagship.

And to visually bring the anniversary to life, Saks said it will unveil a special window installation spotlighting select Warner Bros. merchandise at its New York Flagship store from Wednesday, July 26 through Wednesday, August 9.