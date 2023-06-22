MSCHF & Crocs Tease Big Yellow Boot Collaboration During Paris Fashion Week

MSCHF is at it again with another innovative footwear style. After their viral Big Red Boot, this time the company has teamed up with mega footwear brand Crocs.

During Rick Owens’ menswear spring 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, musician Tommy Cash was spotted in the front row, kicking back in the big yellow boot with emphasized cutout ventilation holes.

Cash paired the boots with a black and white striped ensemble reminiscent of a mime. The entertainer complemented his footwear with a vibrant yellow scarf around his neck while a matching umbrella sat atop his head.

Although the initial preview and acknowledgment of an official collaboration between Crocs and MSCHF have been revealed, specific release information for the anticipated Big Yellow Boot is currently unavailable. Earlier, MSCHF gained widespread attention with their playful foam shoe, the Big Red Boot, which became a sensation in February, retailing at $350.

MSCHF is a company known for its innovative and unconventional approach to footwear. Founded in 2016, they have released several limited-edition and highly sought-after shoe collaborations. Their most notable release is the “Jesus Shoes,” which featured modified Nike Air Max 97 sneakers with holy water in the soles.

MSCHF’s creations often incorporate pop culture references, social commentary and artistic elements, pushing the boundaries of traditional footwear design. Their releases generate significant buzz and are highly collectible among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals looking for unique and statement-making shoes.

Crocs, originally launched in 2002 as a comfortable and functional footwear option, quickly gained a cult following. Over the years, they have collaborated with numerous brands and celebrities to create limited-edition styles that combine the comfort of Crocs with unique design elements. Collaborators have included high-fashion brands like Balenciaga and Christopher Kane, as well as celebrities like SZA and Justin Bieber.