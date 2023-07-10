Melissa Collaborates With Telfar on ‘Telly Jelly’ Transparent Shoe & Tote Bag Collection

Melissa is adding another exciting collaboration to its lineup. This time around, the Brazilian shoe brand has teamed up with Telfar.

Utilizing Melissa’s exclusive and sustainable Melflex materials, the collection includes a totally transparent and conveniently water-resistant take on Telfar’s signature shopping bag (available in three sizes) along with coordinating unisex logo sandals.

Telfar x Melissa ‘Telly Jelly’ collection. Courtesy

While the tubular slides will be priced at $100, the clear, logo-stamped totes are set to range from $150 to $250, depending on whether you choose small, medium or large.

The molded slip-on sandals are set on a light, yet chunky heel featuring a rounded shape and are complete with a ridged sole design. Complementing the bag seamlessly, the jelly slides are topped with Teflar’s well-known emblem.

Telfar x Melissa ‘Telly Jelly’ collection. Courtesy

Telfar was founded by Telfar Clemens in New York City in 2004. The eponymous, black-owned brand’s most popular bag didn’t come out until 2014 and wasn’t a hit right off the bat, though. It would later go on to see major success with celebrity fans that include Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé. Today, it’s an instantly recognizable silhouette coveted by many.

Telfar x Melissa ‘Telly Jelly’ collection. Courtesy

Speaking about the bag with The Guardian in 2020, Clemens revealed the idea came to him during the holidays years ago. “Just looking at everyone with their paper shopping bags, I realized that this is a completely unisex silhouette.”

“We measured a Bloomingdale’s bag to make the first sample. When it came to the price, I based it on what a DJ might make in a night; that’s what felt right for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melissa has also joined forces with brands like Jean Paul Gaultier, Simon Miller, Undercover and Viktor & Rolf in the past.

The Telfar x Melissa collaboration will be available to shop exclusively on July 14 on telfar.net and July 17 on shopmelissa.com and at Galeria Melissa New York.

