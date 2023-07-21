Lindsay Lohan Stars in New Campaign for Crocs and MCM’s Latest Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsay Lohan makes a rare appearance in a new campaign for MCM’s newest shoe collaboration with Crocs.

In the campaign, the actress and singer can be seen wearing the new MCM x Crocs Mega Crush clog in a “surreal universe” where virtual graphics meets the reality of a city landscape.

Shot alongside the skyscrapers of Dubai, where Lohan currently resides, the campaign plays with size and scale by juxtaposing MCM’s Cognac Visetos Trunks together with Crocs’ Mega Crush shoe model.

Lohan said in a statement that she was “honored” when MCM asked her to partner on their latest collaboration with Crocs, calling the shoe both “versatile” and “comfortable.”

Lindsay Lohan stars in the new campaign featuring the MCM x Crocs Mega Crush clog. Courtesy of MCM

“The new MCM x Crocs Mega Crush is equal parts playful and chic,” Lohan said. “It was an extra special touch to shoot here in Dubai, the place that I call home.”

Designed to be a hybrid of MCM and Croc’s unique design codes, the new clog features the German brand’s signature mini-belt bag, introduced in a 3-in-1 modular design. The bag can be attached and detached over the facade of each shoe or worn as an accessory.

Lindsay Lohan stars in the new campaign featuring the MCM x Crocs Mega Crush clog. Courtesy of MCM

What’s more, the clog’s heel is embellished with a Visetos strap with signature Stark studs while the base presents a reflective metallic design, presenting a statement-making platform sole.

Additional personalization options are also seen in the collaboration with new Jibbitz charms inspired by MCM’s design codes.

The limited-edition drop kicks off the summer season in two collectible colorways featuring black, gold and white, and white and silver.

The MCM x Crocs Mega Crush clog. Courtesy of MCM

The new MCM x Crocs Mega Crush will be available in July in select MCM stores, e-commerce, and selected wholesale partners worldwide.

This news comes just days after Lohan gave birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas, who she married in 2022. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Luai — an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.”

MCM and Crocs first came together last year on a similar shoe style. The two-piece capsule collection featured the Belt Bag clog and the Camouflage Print clog.

Related:

Best Clogs for Women

History of Crocs