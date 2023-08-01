×
La La Anthony Models Body-Sculpting Looks From Her New PrettyLittleThing Collaboration

La la Anthony, PrettyLittleThing
La La Anthony latest collection with PrettyLittleThing is available now.
Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
La La Anthony is back with another collection with PrettyLittleThing. Starting today, customers can shop her latest launch, which was inspired by Anthony’s signature style.

The line centers on summer fashion staples that can be worn from day to night, featuring earthy textures and tones, gold trim details, and bright colors such as lime and orange. Standout pieces include bikini sets, abstract mesh co-ords, ruched dresses, and body sculpting jumpsuits with cut-out detailing.

The size inclusive collection ranges from 0-26, with prices starting at $15.

Lala anthony, prettylittlething
La La Anthony latest collection with PrettyLittleThing includes a range of timeless “last of summer” staples.Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
la la anthony, prettylittlething
La La Anthony in her textured strappy bardot jumpsuit from PrettyLittleThing.Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
la la anthony, prettylittlething
A look at the chocolate brown textured high neck cut out twist front maxi dress.Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Anthony was first tapped as a PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador in 2021 and has released multiple collections with the online retailer. When she’s not wearing her own collabs with the label, she can bee seen in its core line, like in June when she posted a bubblegum pink ribbed-knit romper look on Instagram.

Last May, Anthony celebrated the launch of her second co-designed capsule collection. She said at the time, “I love how these clothes can take you from day to night and you can wear them with sandals or jazz them up with a high heel if you’re going out.”

