Kurt Geiger’s Rebecca Farrar-Hockley and Matthew Williamson Talk Their New Collaboration’s Prints, Sandals and the Power of Color

Matthew Williamson is taking a colorful step back into fashion, thanks to Kurt Geiger. The British footwear brand and the cult-favorite fashion-turned-interiors designer have teamed up on a vibrant new collaboration — and it’s just in time for summer.

Within the $65-$325 line, Geiger’s signature flat sandals, wedges and block-heeled platforms are elevated with Williamson’s signature kaleidoscopic patterns, new floral and Ikat-inspired prints in multicolored blue, pink and orange hues. The same palettes are also splashed across a wide variety of beach-ready totes, handbags and small leather goods, as well as swimsuits, caftans and lightweight dresses.

Both Williamson and Kurt Geiger’s creative director Rebecca Farrar-Hockley see the colorful collection as a destined union, as they’ve crossed paths multiple times since the ’90s.

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley and Matthew Williamson.

“He truly has such a creative eye with color that this collaboration was such an ease to create,” Farrar-Hockley exclusively tells Footwear News. “Matthew really is one of the great kings of color, and color is truly so important to Kurt Geiger that it was such a natural project. I was also looking for an amazing print for a summer project and Matthew really is the master of the prints behind the collection.”

Indeed, bright colors and prints take center stage within the line — which are both Geiger and Williamson’s signatures. In fact, Williamson took inspiration when designing the patterns from his and Farrar-Hockley’s love of color, as well as his current home of Deià, Mallorca (where the pair recently reconnected during Farrar-Hockley’s summer visits).

Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson's collaboration campaign.

“We are both drawn to the bohemian spirit of the village and its people and wanted to express this in the accessories collection,” Williamson exclusively tells Footwear News. “Color has been at the centre of both our brands and remains a key aspect everything we create. In our own separate ways, I think we both want to offer uplifting and joyful pieces.”

Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson's collaboration campaign.

Though it’s tough to choose favorites, Williamson does have two from the collection — his rendition of Geiger’s popular flap-style Kensington handbag, which he’s reimagined across various sizes in linear patterns accented with, crystals, scarves and woven ombré raffia, as well as its complementary flat-soled sandals.

“For me it’s such an eye-catching piece that will be versatile and last a lifetime,” Williamson shares. “It’s hard to pick my favorite shoe in the range, but I’d probably go for the Kensington flat sandal so you can mix and match with the bag!”

