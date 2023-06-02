×
Kurt Geiger Teams With Interior Designer Matthew Williamson to Create a Summer-Ready Maximalist Footwear and Apparel Collection

Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson collection.
Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson collection.
Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger has collaborated with iconic British interior designer Matthew Williamson to launch a limited-edition collection destined for a beautiful summer.

The exclusive capsule collection, which launched on Thursday, includes 80 pieces with a curation of bags for all occasions, accessories, shoes, swimwear and jewelry. Prices for footwear and accessories start from $49-$275 and sizes for swimwear range from XS – XXL.

Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson collection.
Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson collection.Kurt Geiger

Footwear featured in the collaborative capsule includes their “Kensington” flat sandal, which comes in three colorways and includes a vibrant floral motif complemented with an abstract ikat design to create a beautiful bohemian print across the quilted uppers.

The “Kensington” espadrille is also one of many shoes featured in the collection. The style features rainbow and fuchsia floral motifs, accompanied by Kurt Geiger’s signature gold eagle head with rainbow crystals set atop the crisscrossing straps.

Their “Kensington” T-bar sandals feature a similarly abstract bohemian print across their uppers stacked atop bronzy metallic soles and short square heels.

Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson collection.
Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson collection.Kurt Geiger

In addition to the summer collection drop, there will be exclusive pop-up boutiques worldwide within selected department stores across North America, Europe and the United Arab Emirates for a limited time only. Showcasing cities include New York, Mexico City, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Dubai, and Mykonos.

Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson collection.
Kurt Geiger x Matthew Williamson collection.Kurt Geiger

Matthew Williamson is known for his use of maximalist prints, bold colors and carefully constructed designs. The British designer’s eponymous fashion house was founded in February 1997 and in 2007, Williamson was appointed the creative director of Emilio Pucci. Today, Williamson mainly focuses on interior and furniture design, but he still lends his creative stylings to the fashion world from time to time, seen in his collaborations with Kurt Geiger.

The limited-edition Kurt Geiger and Matthew Williamson collaboration is available for purchase now on kurtgeiger.com.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Kurt Geiger Collaborates With Interior Designer Matthew Williamson
