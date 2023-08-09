Kizik Creates Sugary Sweet Marshmallow-Inspired Shoes With Jet-Puffed S’mores

Utah-based footwear company Kizik has teamed up with Jet-Puffed S’mores to offer audiences a campfire-ready slip-on shoe unlike any seen before.

The limited edition super sweet marshmallow-inspired Mars Roamer shoe retails for $119 and comes in both men’s and women’s sizes. The shoe is cast in toasty tan and white hues that mimic the look of a fire-roasted marshmallow.

Kizik x Jet-Puffed S’mores Mars Roamer.

Kizik x Jet-Puffed S’mores Mars Roamer.

The Mars Roamer also features a plush quilted construction including rip-stop nylon uppers and Kizik’s patent Super Squish insoles that offer the utmost support by molding to the wearer’s feet, offering a cushy feel similar to that of a marshmallow. Additionally, the footwear has Flex Foam outsoles that enhance traction with added heel padding and a stretch collar for ultimate comfort.

The heel of their collaborative Mars Roamer, much like Kizik’s other styles, is something special. It’s built around a firm but flexible arc that is attached to the sole of the shoe in a rainbow shape. The innovative high-rebound crescent-shaped heel isn’t crushable because it springs back once the foot is safely secured inside the shoe. No laces required.

Based in Alpine, Utah, Kizik is a footwear company founded by Michael Pratt the former CEO of Ogio International. The brand’s product mainly includes slip-on footwear that can be fitted to the foot without the use of laces and without damaging the heel of the shoe. Each shoe is also made of high-grade materials made to last for longtime wear.

Kizik x Jet-Puffed S’mores Mars Roamer. Kizik

Owned by Kraft Foods, Jet-Puffed has created marshmallows and marshmallow products that have been a staple of pantries since 1958. Since then, the world-renowned brand has expanded its inventory to include over 30 products. Beyond Kizik, Jet-Puffed has collaborated with Lucky Charms, RYSE, Black Seed Bagel and DJ Marshmello.

The Kizik x Jet-Puffed S’mores collaborative Mars Roamer shoe is now available for purchase on Kizik’s website.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Chunky Sneakers

Best Workout Shoes