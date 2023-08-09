Kizik Creates Sugary Sweet Marshmallow-Inspired Shoes With Jet-Puffed S’mores

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Utah-based footwear company Kizik has teamed up with Jet-Puffed S’mores to offer audiences a campfire-ready slip-on shoe unlike any seen before.
The limited edition super sweet marshmallow-inspired Mars Roamer shoe retails for $119 and comes in both men’s and women’s sizes. The shoe is cast in toasty tan and white hues that mimic the look of a fire-roasted marshmallow.
The Mars Roamer also features a plush quilted construction including rip-stop nylon uppers and Kizik’s patent Super Squish insoles that offer the utmost support by molding to the wearer’s feet, offering a cushy feel similar to that of a marshmallow. Additionally, the footwear has Flex Foam outsoles that enhance traction with added heel padding and a stretch collar for ultimate comfort.
The heel of their collaborative Mars Roamer, much like Kizik’s other styles, is something special. It’s built around a firm but flexible arc that is attached to the sole of the shoe in a rainbow shape. The innovative high-rebound crescent-shaped heel isn’t crushable because it springs back once the foot is safely secured inside the shoe. No laces required.
Based in Alpine, Utah, Kizik is a footwear company founded by Michael Pratt the former CEO of Ogio International. The brand’s product mainly includes slip-on footwear that can be fitted to the foot without the use of laces and without damaging the heel of the shoe. Each shoe is also made of high-grade materials made to last for longtime wear.
Owned by Kraft Foods, Jet-Puffed has created marshmallows and marshmallow products that have been a staple of pantries since 1958. Since then, the world-renowned brand has expanded its inventory to include over 30 products. Beyond Kizik, Jet-Puffed has collaborated with Lucky Charms, RYSE, Black Seed Bagel and DJ Marshmello.
The Kizik x Jet-Puffed S’mores collaborative Mars Roamer shoe is now available for purchase on Kizik’s website.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
