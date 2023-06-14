Jimmy Choo & Neiman Marcus Team Up on a Floral Sandal Collection for Summer

Jimmy Choo and Neiman Marcus have teamed up for an exclusive line of floral shoes and handbags.

The collection is comprised of five shoes and five handbags featuring the custom floral print that offers pops of purple, pink, yellow and blue. Standout styles in the offering include a pink platform sandal in satin, a purple mule and a wedge raffia sandal. The shoes come in a range of heights, from the 45 mm Themise covered block heel mule in canvas to the 140 mm Fashion Gaia Floral satin platform sandals in pink.

The handbags, meanwhile, are detailed in the same summer-ready pattern in various materials, as seen in a raffia bucket bag and a satin top-handle bag.

The collab is available this month exclusively at Neiman Marcus stores and online, retailing from $725 to $2,150.

Jimmy Choo and Neiman Marcus’s exclusive collection. Richard Valencia

Jimmy Choo’s purple satin mule. Richard Valencia

The Jimmy Choo floral mule in white canvas. Richard Valencia

Jimmy Choo criss-cross block heeled sandal. Richard Valencia

For Jimmy Choo’s core summer ’23 collection, brand face Gisele Bündchen can be seen starring in the campaign. Styles includes gold Agave flat gladiator sandals that travel up the leg, delicate pearl-embellished Fayence slides, and the handwoven Bon Bon Bucket maxi bag.