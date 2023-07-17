Jennifer Lopez Does High-Low Street Style in Naked Wolfe Sneakers With Hermes Birkin Bag for Shopping Trip

Jennifer Lopez was seen out and about in Los Angeles yesterday doing some shopping at a bath and hardware store while wearing her favorite combination for an errand run: one of her Hermes Birkin bags paired with leggings and white sneakers.

This time, “The Mother” star opted for a white cropped white T-shirt combined with a pair of black high waisted leggings. When it came to accessories, the singer picked one of her Birkin bags in white with the brand’s signature gold lock in the front.

Jennifer Lopez is seen shopping at ‘Nina’s Kitchen, Bath and Hardware’ in Los Angeles. 17 Jul 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

In true JLo fashion, she finished the look with a pair of dark acetate oversized sunglasses by Max Mara and styled her hair in a high ponytail. In her hand Lopez wore the green diamond ring Ben Affleck gave her for their engagement last year.

As per footwear, the mother of twins Emme and Max has opted for what seem to be her new favorite pair of white sneakers, according to how many times she’s been wearing them in the past weeks.

She had on Sprint White by Naked Wolfe and its made entirely with recycled materials. The shoes are designed with with 100 percent recycled yarn in the upper of the shoe, 75 percent recycled elastic and 100 percent recycled laces. They retail for $55.

The model features a heavily branded midsole with the brand’s iconic Wolfe heads and Naked Wolfe logos throughout and an inserted air pocket. It is finished with a white knit upper, 3D printed rubber gimmick logo, 3D printed Wolfe heads, gimmick logo printed down tongue, printed Wolfe head back tape, and a moulded back counted piece.

Her footwear choice is yet another proof that not only is she on point when on the red carpet but also setting trends when she’s off duty. Throughout her career, the singer and shoe lover has partnered up with several fashion brands in shoe-related releases, including recently launching a footwear collaboration with Revolve, her previous partnership with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection, or her 2020 namesake shoe line in collaboration with DSW.

