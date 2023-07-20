H&M Celebrates Disney’s 100th Birthday With Trevor Andrew Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

H&M is bringing a dash of magic to the summer season in its newest collaboration. The fast-fashion retailer has teamed up with artist Trevor Andrew to celebrate Disney’s 100th birthday with a special capsule collection.

H&M’s Disney 100 x Trevor Andrew varsity jacker. Courtesy of H&M

The line, which retails from $6 to $135, encompasses a variety of casual ready-to-wear — as well as a sporty surprise. In the collection, Andrew has punctuated a varsity-style baseball jacket, various T-shirt, hoodies, sweatshirts and a long-sleeved polo shirt in hues of black, red, golden yellow, white and dark purple with his own signature melting letters, ghost and flying egg symbols. The line’s graphics are complete with Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, as well.

Andrew’s collection, which takes inspiration from both his personal love for Disney and street culture, also includes a range of skate-inspired accessories: brimmed caps, tall socks and even allover-printed boxer shorts. The artist has additionally created a blue denim jacket and matching jeans for the collection, which are each covered in an allover print of Disney’s swirled “D” logo.

A model stars in H&M’s Disney 100 x Trevor Andrew collection lookbook. Courtesy of H&M

Rounding out the range are two skateboards — one white and one black-and-white — with Andrew’s Disney graphics on their bases, each retailing for $57. The maple plywood deck pieces are inspired by the artist’s own passion for skateboarding, bringing the line a whimsically personal touch. Currently, both styles aren’t available on H&M’s website — though the full clothing range is now live on the brand’s website and in its physical stores.

H&M’s Disney 100 x Trevor Andrew skateboards. Courtesy of H&M

To commemorate the collection’s launch, H&M is transforming its gallery — which has been the setting of themed Pride and Jacob Felländer releases — in the base of its Williamsburg boutique until Aug. 23. The space will feature the Disney 100 x H&M collection’s pieces alongside Andrew’s own specially created themed artwork, creating an immersive space highlighting the artist’s work both on and outside of clothing. In addition, customers can also have their purchases accented with custom prints, depending on availability, while in-store.

H&M’s Disney and Trevor Andrew collaboration is the brand’s latest collaborative launch in 2023, following its viral May drop with Mugler — this year’s iteration of its annual luxury brand collaboration series.