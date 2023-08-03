Hey Dude and Artist Jess Mudget Release Nature-Inspired Capsule Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hey Dude is debuting its first capsule line with an artistic flair from artist Jess Mudgett, just in time for summer.

“I’m stoked to be collaborating with Hey Dude because our passions for the outdoors align so well,” Mudgett said in a statement. “The outdoors has always been my go-to for inspiration and I’m excited to have created designs that people will be able to wear and be comfortable in.”

Hoodies from Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett’s capsule collection. Courtesy of Hey Dude

This month, the casual footwear brand has released a collaborative collection of accessories and relaxed apparel with Mudgett, cast in nature-themed hues of blue, black, pale pink and a range of tonal greens and browns. The $24-$75 line, inspired by Mudgett’s own love of the outdoors, features his tattoo-style paintings of imagery like desert landscapes, birds and diving whales printed across T-shirts, hoodies, caps and beanies.

“The graphics I chose for the Hey Dude collection represent things I love — from the mountains to the ocean, there is so much beauty,” Mudgett continued in a statement. “This work is my representation of that beauty and the things that inspire me.”

Jess Mudgett designs his Hey Dude collaboration. Courtesy of Hey Dude

In addition to its range of ready-to-wear pieces, Mudgett’s capsule collection also features a curated selection of Hey Dude’s casual footwear. These chosen styles include the brand’s $65 Conway Craft sneakers, $65 Sunapee mesh slip-on sneakers and $60 Wally canvas moccasins — plus a $45 (previously $60) textile Wally set crafted with camouflage-printed uppers.

Hey Dude’s Wally Camouflage moccasins. Courtesy of Hey Dude

Hey Dude x Jess Mudgett’s capsule collection is now available on Hey Dude’s website.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.