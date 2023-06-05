×
Havaianas Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Nostalgic Flip-Flop Collection Featuring Iconic Characters

Havaianas, Disney 100, Present Flip-Flop
The Havaianas x Disney 100 Present Flip-Flop.
Courtesy of Havaianas
Share

Havaianas is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a new flip-flop collection.

The Brazilian footwear brand and Walt Disney Company have teamed up to launch six different flip-flop styles, decorated with whimsical designs of several iconic Disney and Marvel characters.

The capsule is available in women’s, men’s and kid’s sizing and ranges in price from $30 to $34.

Havaianas x Disney 100 flip-flop collection
The Disney 100 Past Flip-Flop. Courtesy of Havaianas

The assortment arrives with a Past Flip-Flop that will feature a nostalgic design of the original Mickey Mouse, “Alice in Wonderland” and Darth Vader.

Havaianas x Disney 100 flip-flop collection
The Disney 100 Present Flip-Flop.Courtesy of Havaianas

The Present Flip-Flop was made for Disney fans. The slip-on silhouette comes in a vibrant red hue with two-tone colored straps. The style also has cartoon sketches of memorable characters like Dumbo, Woody, Stitch, Simba, Nemo and Mickey Mouse on the sole.

Havaianas x Disney 100 flip-flop collection
The Disney 100 Present Flip-Flop.Courtesy of Havaianas

The Present Flip-Flop also comes in two slim variations. Red and white polka dot straps highlight this option. The polka dots are the exact same polka dots from Minnie Mouse’s iconic dress. The sole on this style includes Anna from “Frozen,” Sully and Mike from “Monsters, Inc.”

Havaianas x Disney 100 flip-flop collection
The Disney 100 Present Flip-Flop.Courtesy of Havaianas

The second Present Flip-Flop is inspired by Disney fairytales. The silhouette features a white sole with pastel outlines of famous Disney princesses in pearl and gradient colors. An iridescent strap with a metallic pink logo completes this pair of flip-flops.

Havaianas x Disney 100 flip-flop collection
The Disney 100 Future Flip-Flop.Courtesy of Havaianas

The Future Disney flip-flop arrives with gradient colors and geometric elements for a more futuristic design. This variation is complete with outlines of Baby Yoda and Wall-E.

Havaianas x Disney 100 flip-flop collection
The Disney 100 Celebration Flip-Flops. Courtesy of Havaianas

Lastly, the capsule finishes off with the Disney 100 Celebration flip-flops. This style has a black and white color scheme for sophisticated fun with classic designs of famous characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck.

The Disney 100 x Havaianas Flip-Flop collection is currently available to purchase at havaianas.com.

Havaianas’ latest collaboration with Disney comes on the heels of the release of the duo’s Pride 2023 collection. The Disney Pride 2023 collection with Havaianas featured a variety of apparel and accessories for adults, children and pets.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

