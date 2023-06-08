Gucci Launches New MLB Collaboration With Fringed Sneakers, Vibrant Loafers and More

Put Gucci in, coach. The Italian brand has partnered with Major League Baseball (MLB) for a new menswear collaboration this spring — and it’s packed with both sport and color.

The $690 to $13,500 line features an array of Gucci signatures, including vintage-inspired paneled cardigans and knitwear, denim separates and printed bowling shirts in a punchy palette of pink, green, red, blue and orange hues — as well as versatile tones of black, tan and white.

Gucci x Major League Baseball (MLB)’s 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Gucci

Giving the range an athletic punch are details from letterman-style patches to embroidered logos and metal charms — all hailing from numerous baseball teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Yankes, Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

On the shoe front, the brand has also given its staple shoes and even greater logomanic touch courtesy of the aforementioned teams. One such piece is its staple leather slip-on loafers, complete with faintly rounded stitch-paneled toes and preppy upper penny straps.

Gucci x MLB’s mens loafers. Courtesy of Gucci

For the collaboration, the $1,750 style is reimagined in a variety of palettes — interlocking Pirates and Gucci logos atop an emerald green base is a standout, as are the similar classic black style adorned with Yankees charms on their straps. Meanwhile, a bright pink version receives two makeovers: one printed in interlocking navy White Sox and green Gucci logos, and the other coated in a splattered animal print with Yankees charms.

For a casual twist, two versions of Gucci’s leather high-top $1,390 Basket sneakers are also reimagined. The lace-up style, which features paneled uppers with rounded toes, rubber soles and bohemian stitched leather fringe detailing, is cast in black and white with metal Yankees logos. However, it also comes in a second colorway: bright white with pops of blue and orange, in homage to the Astros.

Gucci x MLB’s Basket sneakers. Courtesy of Gucci

Rounding out the range is another Yankees style: a side-buttoned suede ankle boot with rounded toes, complete with curved rubber midsoles and ridged outsoles in various shades of warm tan. The $2,500 set is embroidered with interlocking cream Yankees and Gucci monograms, completing the style with a logo-coated twist.

Gucci x MLB’s mens boots. Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s MLB collaboration marks its latest for 2023. The Italian luxury brand has also launched co-branded capsule collections and products with Vans, Connor McKnight, Judith Leiber, Rowing Blazers, Husbands, Maison Michel, Prounis Jewelry and Agua by Agua Bendita so far this year.