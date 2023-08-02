Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Bedazzles’ Be@rBrick Statue in New Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Giuseppe Zanotti is breaking new ground with his newest collaboration.

The luxury shoe designer has teamed up with Be@rbrick — the brand is known for its popular luxury figurines — to put his own spin on its signature bear-shaped statue.

“More than just a toy, Be@rbrick is symbol of modern design, interwoven across culture, fashion, art and music,” Zanotti shared in a statement on his brand’s website. “For my edition, I wanted to create an object that aligned with my design ethos—playful and of-the-moment, but also sophisticated and glamourous.”

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Be@rbrick figurine. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The shoe designer’s take on the robotic Be@rbrick statue features a glossy black base with metallic silver ears and paws. The piece — which comes in three sizes — is given a glamorous touch, however, from illusion-like silver crystals and sparkles strewn across its feet and eyes. Zanotti’s signature completes the piece, seen on its tummy in a matching silver hue for a dash of edgy flair — and marking the statue in a similar state as his own shoe designs, which feature the same scrawl embossed on their insoles.

“Be@rbrick is one of the world’s most recognizable characters,” Zanotti continued in a statement. “It’s an honor to be part of its history and to continue to share the Giuseppe Zanotti aesthetic in innovative and relevant mediums.”

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Be@rbrick figurine. Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

To celebrate the bear statue’s launch on July 31, its Japanese parent company Medicom Toy will stage its fifth annual summer event in Macau. Held at the Galaxy Macau, the occasion will feature an interactive exhibit with an art forum, workshop and art installations, celebrating the impact of the Be@rbrick in pop culture.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.