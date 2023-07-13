Forever 21 Releases Back-to-School Collection With Reebok

Forever 21 has teamed up with Reebok on a limited-edition capsule collection for the first time, just in time for back-to-school.

According to the two Authentic Brands Group-owned companies, the sports-inspired collection was co-designed by both Forever 21 and Reebok. The line includes a variety of classic preppy and collegiate fashion styles with a retro athletic look featuring a full assortment consists of varsity jackets, varsity sweaters, logo tops, matching athleisure sets, hats, socks, tote bags and more.

The collection also features a range of sneakers from the athletic brand. These include the Reebok Classic leather shoes, Reebok Court Advance shoes, Reebok BB 4000 II Mid shoes and the Reebok Glide shoes. The sneakers retail between $65 and $100.

As for the apparel, the women’s collection ranges from size XS – XL, including extended sizes from 0X – 4X, while the men’s collection ranges from sizes S – XXL and kids range 5/6 – 13/14. Retail prices for the apparel and accessories range from $8.99 to $100.

Looks from the Forever 21 x Reebok collection. Courtesy of Forever 21

Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21, said in a statement that the company has created the “ultimate destination for back-to-school fashion” and is “excited” to team up with Reebok for the first time. “We have an amazing line in stores and online that includes women’s, men’s and kids across apparel and accessories,” Park said. “Alongside Reebok, we’ve also launched our back-to-school Denim shop that offers fashion and core denim at an incredible value.”

Portia Blunt, VP of apparel at Reebok, added that the athletic company is also “excited” to partner with Forever 21 on this limited-edition capsule. “We are committed to being a brand for all and the collection embodies our heritage in sport and amplifies our commitment to being accessible and inclusive,” Blunt said.

The new Forever 21 x Reebok capsule collection is now available to shop at select Forever 21 stores, on Forever 21.com and on the Forever 21 mobile app.