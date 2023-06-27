Dsquared2 Drops Colorful Pac-Man Capsule With Retro Sneakers, Accessories and More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dsquared2 is going digital with its latest collaboration, thanks to Pac-Man. The Milan-based fashion brand has teamed up with the iconic ’80s video game character on a colorful new capsule, just in time for summer.

Inspired by the namesake yellow orb’s digital world, Dan and Dean Caten’s new “Pac-Man for Dsquared2” line features a wide range of clothing and accessories for men, women and children, peppered with prints and embroidery of colorful ghosts and fruits — plus, of course, Pac-Man himself.

Dsquared2 x Pac-Man’s lace-up sneakers. Courtesy of Dsquared2

A strong standout from the collaboration is its lace-up sneaker, available in both men’s and women’s sizes. The low-top style features paneled overlaid suede uppers in hues of black, white and gray, finished with perforated toes, white front laces and white and black rubber outsoles.

For a Pac-Man punch, the pair, which is also available in a primarily white palette with gray panels and black trim, features the game’s signature colorful ghosts embroidered on their counters, as well as co-branded orange tongue labels and whimsical ghost-like red maple leaf (the Catens’ longtime brand logo, referencing their home country of Canada) on each side.

Dsquared2 x Pac-Man’s lace-up sneakers. Courtesy of Dsquared2

The collection also highlights a wide range of accessories with a similarly vibrant theme. Notably featured are a matte black tote bag, backpack, makeup pouch and small keychain pouch, each printed with punchy white “Dsquared2” lettering overlaid with multicolored ghosts in their signature red, pink, yellow, blue and orange hues.

Rounding out the lineup are a black beanie, three baseball caps (two black, one white), an enamel-buckled belt and a phone case, all including the same lettering and ghost graphics for a playful spin on everyday essentials.

Dsquared2 x Pac-Man’s tote bag. Courtesy of Dsquared2

For clothing, the Catens reimagined their signature casual ready-to-wear and athleisure with a Pac-Man spin. On the womenswear front, the brand’s popular denim jacket is revamped with fruit and ghost embroidery on one side, while its front breast includes a tonal orange “Pac-Man x Dsquared2” patch.

The line also features multiple pairs of blue and black denim jeans with similar embroidery and grungy distressing. Completing the range are two cropped sweatshirts, three graphic T-shirts, a hoodie, a pair of sweatpants, two shorts and a yellow-trimmed bikini, all featuring multicolored prints in the spirit of the video game.

Dsquared2 x Pac-Man’s women’s denim jacket. Courtesy of Dsquared2

For men, the clothing portion of the capsule collection follows a similar theme. Like the women’s offerings, the selection includes a similarly embroidered blue denim jacket, as well as several pairs of blue and black jeans, a set of sweatpants and two shorts.

Where the range differs, however, is in its tops. Two white crewneck sweatshirts are covered in digital multicolored prints of Pac-Man, ghosts, fruits and Dsquared2’s digital maple leafs (one with a matte finish, the other with a glossy texture).

Dsquared2 x Pac-Man’s men’s sweatshirt. Courtesy of Dsquared2

There are also three black and two white T-shirts with variations of printed Pac-Man ghosts and “Dsquared2” lettering, as well as three hoodies, two button-down shirts, a black crewneck sweater and a zip-up jacket with similar prints.

The line is finished with black swimwear: three trunks and one set of swim briefs, all trimmed with multicolored ghosts for a summertime punch.

Similarly to both its men’s and women’s clothing range, the Pac-Man capsule collection will also feature black and white clothing for kids. The children’s lineup includes unisex pieces that coordinate with the existing lineup, including denim jeans, shorts, sweatshirts, joggers and T-shirts. joggers, denim, shorts, sweatshirts and T-shirts with colorful Pac-Man character prints.

The “Pac-Man for Dsquared2” collection will launch on June 27 on Dsquared2’s website.

