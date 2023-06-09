Sebago Teams Up With British Menswear Brand Drake’s on Boat Shoes

Drake’s has teamed up with Sebago for the first time on a capsule collection of boat shoes.

According to British menswear brand, its partnership with the New England shoemaker involves recreating a selection of signature Sebago designs using carefully selected materials and Drake’s unique finishes, paying homage to the beloved originals.

Beginning with the Docksides, the boat shoe that helped to define 20th-century university campus culture — worn by Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Pharrell Williams, and countless other individuals of style and influence — the Drake’s by Sebago Dockside will be available in both navy and white leather with paracord laces, and patchwork navy, red and white leather with leather laces. Other special details include contrast hand-stitching, white eyelets, a green and white side tab, inspired by the awning outside of Drake’s shops, and embossed co-branding on the shoe’s insole.

Michael Hill, creative director at Drake’s, said in a statement that he has a “deep affinity” for Sebago. “In fact, the Dockside is the first shoe that I remember wearing to school, which played a significant role in shaping my view on clothing and style,” Hill said. “I’ve always loved the silhouette and what it represents. It’s an honor to work with the team at Sebago on a version of our own.”

“I didn’t want to mess with the magic too much, as it’s such a timeless style,” added Hill. “We specifically selected the leathers as I believe they will age beautifully with time and, hopefully, a bit of exposure to some sun and salt water.”

The new Drake’s by Sebago shoe capsule, with styles retailing for $225, is now available at Drakes.com.

This is the latest shoe collaboration for Sebago. In March, the footwear brand teamed up with Italian menswear company Slowear on an updated take on Sebago’s classic boat shoe. Made of super soft and durable natural leather, hammered and hand-sewn, the shoe is combined with a rubber sole comprising 33 percent production waste for a sustainable focus.

Sebago’s March collection with Slowear was a follow up to the duo’s Classic Dan penny loafer collaboration that dropped in October.