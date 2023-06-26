Dr. Martens Drops ‘Don’t Assume’ 1461 Oxfords With NTS

Dr. Martens is stepping into summer with its newest punky collaboration.

The British shoe brand has teamed up with retailer NTS on a new version of its staple 1461 Oxford. The black unisex style, which retails for £149.00 (approximately $190 USD) on NTS’ website, features its signature smooth leather uppers with lace-up fronts and rounded toes.

Dr. Martens x NTS’ 1461 Oxfords. Courtesy of NTS

For a grungy base, the set’s stacked rubber soles and their signature welt stitching are cast in black as well, creating a monochrome appearance.

The style also earns a pop of color from vibrant green lettering split across each toe, proclaiming “Don’t Assume.” The pointed statement is courtesy of artist Molly Dyson, who illustrated the words for the special project.

Dr. Martens x NTS’ 1461 Oxfords. Courtesy of NTS

Dr. Martens’ collaboration with NTS is its latest co-branded shoe launch, following releases this year with A-Cold-Wall, Undercover and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. In May, the footwear brand also partnered with multiple AAPI artists and creatives, allowing them to personalize their own Martens shoes to showcase their talents and individual backgrounds — as well as continue the label’s ongoing mission to support AAPI creatives and entrepreneurs.

The brand has also continued its inclusivity mission in June by tapping a range of artists to co-design limited-edition shoes during Pride Month. The occasion celebrates equality and everyday rights of LGBTQIA+ communities across the world. Martens’ footwear for the occasion includes lace-up Jadon and 1460 boots from LGBTQIA+ artists Fuyuki Kanai, Wednesday Holmes and Loveis Wise, featuring intricate illustrations and multicolored detailing inspired by hope and equality.