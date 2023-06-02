×
A Closer Look at the Making of Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana Collection

kim kardashian, hulu show, dolce & gabbana, domenico dolce, the kardashian
A scene from "The Kardashians" episode "Don't Want It, Don't Need It, I'm Done" with Kim Kardashian and Domenico Dolce.
HULU
Kim Kardashian gave fashion fans a closer look at the behind-the-scenes making of her spring ’23 Dolce & Gabbana collection during Thursday night’s episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

Last September, the entrepreneur and reality star was tapped to curate the runway show for the Italian fashion house during Milan Fashion Week. In last night’s episode, Kardashian discussed the creative process behind the collaboration and can be seen in a meeting with Domenico Dolce, one half of the Dolce & Gabbana brand.

“I’m coming up with the looks everything down to the accessories, the shoes,” she said in one scene. “Silver is really my thing right now.”

The spring collection, which is available now, features a reinterpretation of Dolce & Gabbana’s archives from the 1990s through the 2010s, which include legendary garments that have inspired Kardashian.

“It’s the first time I’m really going to be independent in doing any kind of fashion project,” she said, noting the importance of the collaboration. “It means so much to me.”

Standout shoes from the collab include satin sandals with fusible rhinestones, leopard-print stretch fabric ankle boots and stretch tulle thigh-high boots.

kim kardshian, dolce & gabbana, spring 2023
Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana with Kim Kardashian at the end of the presentation of Dolce & Gabbana’s Women’s Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 24, 2022 as part of the Fashion Week in Milan.AFP via Getty Images
