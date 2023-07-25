Disney and Designer Melody Ehsani Team on Nostalgic Apparel Collection

Disney is partnering with renowned Los Angeles-based fashion designer Melody Ehsani to bring their characters to life on a wide range of apparel and accessories. The exciting collaboration will be made available on July 30, aptly in celebration of International Friendship Day.

The collection sets its focus on beloved Disney characters and draws upon themes of friendship seen from a nostalgic lens. Specifically, pieces take heavy inspiration from Minnie Mouse’s iconic style an aesthetic cultivated over the years by the media giant. Additionally, each piece is imbued with ME. flare, Ehsani’s very own brand.

ME. | Disney Mickey & Friends Collection Courtesy of ME.

This will include the use of bold colors and prints applied to sporty athleisure-esque silhouettes. From cozy leisure sets to baseball shirts along with jackets and breezy shorts, the collaborative collection has something for everyone. Accessories featured in the collection include printed bucket hats and polka-dotted socks.

Each piece utilizes splashy and eye-catching motifs in vibrant hues from beloved characters from Disney’s Rolodex including Mickey, Pluto, Minnie Mouse and other Disney friends. All the prints that were applied to garments interoperate the look of toys, apparel and ‘80s Disney bedsheets that inspire feelings of nostalgia and glee pulled straight from Ehsani’s childhood.

Based in Los Angeles, Melody Ehsani created her brand, ME., which is best known for its apparel, jewelry, and footwear. The brand is owned and operated by women and values community advocacy, design, and sports culture. Most notably, Ehsani has worked with brands like Nike, Reebok and Beats. Ehsani is one of the first female creative directors of Foot Locker.

Since it came to fruition, ME. has been seen on top stars including Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish Victoria Beckham and Serena Williams.

Disney x Melody Ehsani will be available for purchase starting July 30 on Ehsani’s website.

