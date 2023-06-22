Crocs & Huckberry Create Western Boots Inspired by Classic Clog Style

Crocs has gone Western.

The footwear brand saddled up with Huckberry, re-interpreting the classic cowboy boot silhouette into a more modernized style that fuses Crocs’ iconic clog silhouette with the rugged shoe.

Crocs “Classic Western Boot.” Crocs

Aptly titled the “Classic Western Boot,” the style mimics the look of leather. The footwear is calf-height, quick drying and made of Croslite™ material.

Additionally, the footwear includes standout stitching akin to the same detailing on traditional Western boots. Holes for Jibbitz can be found on the boot’s collar. The footwear retails for $75 and comes in a range of adult sizes.

Crocs western-inspired Jibbitz. Crocs

Beyond the new boot, Crocs has also released a set of five western-inspired Jibbitz that allow for endless customization opportunities when paired with one of Crocs’ many slide, clog or boot styles. Also created in collaboration with Huckberry, the whimsical charms include a carabiner that also works as a bottle opener, a water canteen and a whistle among other useful gear. The set of Jibbitz retails for $30.

The “Classic Western Boot” and Western Jibbitz five-pack are both available for purchase now on crocs.com.

This has been a big year for Crocs so far. The brand has released a wide range of new and unique silhouettes, expanding its footwear horizons in the process. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

PHOTOS: Take a look at all of the celebrity Crocs collaborations you should know about.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Clogs for Women