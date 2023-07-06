Crocs & Vineyard Vines Launch Party-Ready Clog With ‘Beer Pong’ Jibbitz

Crocs celebrated the Fourth of July with help from Vineyard Vines. The footwear brand collaborated with the clothing and accessories retailer to reinvent their classic clog style in order to get into the festive spirit.

Both brands released a party-ready show that retails for $70 and comes in a wide range of adult, kids and toddler sizes.

Crocs x Vineyard Vines adult clog. Crocs

Cast in red, white and blue hues, their new limited-edition clog style features an American flag and star print set on a blue background, Vineyard Vines’ iconic whale logo on the rivets and two Vineyard Vines wordmark Jibbitz charms on the backstrap.

The adult-size clogs are fitted with ping pong balls, cups and whale Jibbitz charms.

Crocs x Vineyard Vines adult clog. Crocs

Like any other Crocs style, the Vineyard Vines clog can be personalized with help from holes on the uppers that can be filled with a wide array of Jibbitz charms, featuring motifs inspired by the Fourth and Vineyard Vines found on Crocs’ website. As always, the clogs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water-friendly featuring airy ventilation holes.

Crocs x Vineyard Vines kids clog. Crocs

This has been a big year for Crocs thus far. The brand has released a wide range of new and unique silhouettes, expanding its footwear horizons in the process. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

Crocs x Vineyard Vines Jibbitz. Crocs

Throughout the brand’s history, Crocs has also collaborated with top names in television, music, fashion, gaming and food like Balenciaga, KFC, Diplo, Jimmy Fallon, SZA, Lisa Frank, Lil Nas X, Minecraft, Disney, Pokemon, Hello Kitty & Friends, Marvel and Grateful Dead among others. With all these collaborations under their belt, Crocs has styles for everyone.

The Crocs x Vineyard Vines collection is available for purchase now on Crocs’ website.

