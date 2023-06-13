Crocs Teams With Taco Bell for a Mellow Slide Collaboration

Crocs and Taco Bell teamed up to create a limited-edition slide for Summer 2023.

The partnership between the brands has breathed new life into Crocs’ cozy Mellow Slides, adding to them a motivational message. The slides feature “Live” and “Más” imprinted separately in white within each footbed, inviting the wearer to “Live Más”(“Live More” in Spanish).

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best—listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” said Heidi Cooley, Crocs Chief Marketing Officer, via a statement released today. “We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!”

By incorporating Taco Bell’s signature colors and imprinting the catchy phrase on the footbeds, the collaboration captures the essence of both brands and creates a playful and memorable product.

The Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides take inspiration from the fast-food chain‘s iconic color scheme of black and purple, showcasing an ombre-like fade. These slides are ideal for various occasions, whether it’s a beach getaway, a leisurely park outing, or even a spontaneous Taco Bell visit.

“Like Taco Bell, Crocs is all about tapping into culture and allowing their passionate fans to express themselves,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. “We tapped into that link between the two brands and we’re pumped to be able to share this exclusive Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slide with our fans. We’re always looking for unexpected ways to give back to our Rewards Members and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels perfect as everyone gears up for the summer.”

The nationwide release of the Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides will take place on June 28, exclusively on crocs.com, with a retail price of $60. Fans who have achieved FIRE! Tier status will receive early access to the slides on June 20.

The collaboration, however, it’s not Taco Bell’s first foray into the retail space. In 2019, Taco Bell launched a pop-up hotel in Palm Springs called The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort. Alongside this one-of-a-kind experience, they introduced a gift shop featuring a range of merchandise like swimwear, sunglasses and lifesize pool floats shaped like their iconic sauce packets. These exclusive items were available for purchase both on-site and online, allowing fans to enjoy the Taco Bell experience, whether they were at the hotel or from the comfort of their own homes.

