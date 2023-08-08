×
Crocs & Pop-Tarts Create Tasty Croc-Tarts Inspired By Unfrosted Pastries with ‘Crazy Good’ Jibbitz

christian cowan, chloe fineman, crocs
Bretman Rock, Crocs
Teyana Taylor, Revolve Festival 2023, Coachella, Balenciaga Crocs
Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent, Crocs, white crocs, womens crocs, unisex crocs, Farm Rio, printed dress, printed pants, printed shirt, sunglasses
Crocs collaborated with Pop-Tarts to interpret the tasty pastry treat.

The Croc-Tarts collection marries flavor with footwear, offering their classic clog in a tan-colored hue reminiscent of Pop-Tarts’ unfrosted toaster pastry.

The shoes include heel straps for a secure fit along with ventilation holes speckled across the toes. Additionally, the shoes include Pop-Tarts-inspired Jibbitz, which include the frosted pastries in and out of their classic silver sleeve along with the brand’s ever-recognizable logo and “Crazy Good” slogan.

Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts feature first-ever Jibbitz charms to eat atop your toaster pastry.Kellogg Company

Along with the release of the Pop-Tarts footwear, the collaborative effort includes a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and Crocs-shaped strawberry and blueberry-flavored gummy Jibbitz charms with edible glue to decorate and eat your unfrosted Pop-Tarts. 

As usual, Crocs’ classic clog styles are lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water-friendly.

Crocs has dipped its proverbial toes into the worlds of Kanghyuk, Disney, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa-Cola, Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Ron English, MSCHF, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past. Often these collabs come with the promise of some wild matching Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters, brand identity and color schemes.

“Pop-Tarts has been committed to inventive snacking since we first turned toast and jam into an iconic, irresistible toaster pastry, and our latest ingenious collab further lets fans get creative and express themselves while challenging the idea of where Pop-Tarts can show up, and what can show up on a Pop-Tart toaster pastry,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts. “We’re excited to unveil our newest snacking twist, an interactive experience where fans can add flavor to both using fun and distinct charms.”

Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts bring fashion and flavor together.Kellogg Company

Recently, Crocs collaborated with Crayola to create a range of colorful kids clogs. included two clogs that retailed for $55 and married the comfort of Crocs with the vibrant colors found in a Crayola craton box.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

