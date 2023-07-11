Crocs Teams With South Korean Brand Kanghyuk on Airbag-Inspired Clogs

Crocs collaborated with South Korean brand Kanghyuk to reimagine their classic clog.

Retailing for $70, the collaborative effort marries the comfort of Crocs with Kanghyuk’s contemporary design style. The resulting shoe is a stark white with bright red stitching throughout and matching red soles. The industrial-style clog is inspired by Kanghyuk’s usage of airbags taken from cars.

Crocs x Kanghyuk clogs. Crocs

As usual, Crocs’ clog styles are also lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water-friendly, with thick heel straps that keep the footwear in place and sporadic divots that allow for endless customization.

The pair also created an exclusive Kanghyuk Jibbitz collection that offers a playful touch to the collaborative clog’s silhouette. Motifs used include arrows, speech bubbles and a Mobius loop.

Crocs x Kanghyuk clogs. Crocs

Founded in 2017, Kanghyuk is a South Korean-based streetwear brand created by Kanghyuk Choi and Sanglak Shon shortly after the pair graduated from the Royal College of Art. The label creates clothing and accessories with a utilitarian approach, utilizing uncommon materials like airbags, a move which garnered the brand widespread notoriety.

This has been a big year for Crocs so far. The brand has released a wide range of new and unique silhouettes, expanding its footwear horizons in the process. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

Recently, the brand released a classic clog in collaboration with Vineyard Vines in order to celebrate the Fourth of July. The party-ready shoe retails for $70 and comes in a wide range of adult, kids and toddler sizes.

The Crocs x Kanghyuk clog is available for purchase on Crocs’ website now in limited quantities.

