Crocs Drops New Batman Clog With Adjustable Heel Straps

Crocs revamped its clog style with help from Batman.

The footwear giant teamed up with the beloved franchise once again to create an adjustable clog style based on the iconic crime-fighting comic book character. The footwear retails for $60 and comes in a black and yellow colorway, available for kids and adults.

Crcos x Batman. Crocs

The Crocs x Batman style also features the Batman logo plastered on the sole of each shoe in bold yellow lettering and includes new additions, like slip-resistant outsoles and adjustable heel straps that offer a customized fit. The new tech straps have textured pull tabs for easy on-and-off action.

Additionally, the shoe includes Crocs Lock slip-resistant treads, also featured in the Crocs at Work collection.

Crcos x Batman. Crocs

Like any other Crocs style, the Batman clog can be personalized with help from holes on the uppers that can be filled with a wide array of Jibbitz charms found on Crocs’ website. As always, the clogs are lightweight, water-friendly, airy ventilation holes, quick drying and easy to clean.

Last year, Crocs created a kids’ classic clog style in the past with Batman motifs in a deep grayish-blue with yellow straps. The style is still available for purchase on their website.

This has been a big year for Crocs so far. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

Throughout the brand’s history, Crocs has also collaborated with top names in television, music, fashion and food like Balenciaga, KFC, Diplo, Jimmy Fallon, SZA and Grateful Dead among others.

The Crocs x Batman adjustable clog is available for purchase now on Crocs’ website.

