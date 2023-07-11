Crocs Steps Into Barbie’s World With New Mega Crush Clog Inspired by Greta Gerwig’s Film

Crocs is the latest brand to embrace the Barbie mania. In celebration of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” film, the footwear brand released today a collection inspired by Mattel’s doll.

Cast in a hot pink hue, the thematic Mega Crush style retails for $85 and incorporates sparkly midsoles and lofty platform soles, revamping Crocs’ classic clog style in a “plastic fantastic” way. The striking shoes also feature printed uppers, sturdy heel straps that situate the shoe in place, a chunky silhouette, aerodynamic ventilation holes and a non-slip sole.

Crocs x Barbie Mega Crush clog. Crocs

Like other Crocs styles, these are also lightweight, flexible, easy to clean, quick drying and water-friendly and feature divots and holes allowing for customization. The brand’s platform-style clogs give the wearer a lofty boost to their look, elevating the classic silhouette quite literally.

Along with the clog, Crocs is releasing eight Jibbitz inspired by the film and Barbie’s adventures, including a shiny hot pink disco ball, cowboy hat and the Barbie logo in bold lettering.

Crocs x Barbie. Crocs

Crocs x Barbie platform clogs and coordinating Jibbitz are available for purchase today on Crocs’ official website. Additional styles including their Barbie™ Crush clog and Barbie™ Cozzzy sandal will accompany the Mega Crush clog.

Crocs x Barbie. Crocs

This has been a big year for Crocs thus far. The footwear brand has released a wide range of new and unique silhouettes, expanding its footwear horizons in the process. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Lisa Frank, Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty, Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

“Barbie” is slated to hit theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

