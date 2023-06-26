Cole Haan & Byrdie Golf Social Wear Launch Women’s Golf Shoe Collection for Summer

Cole Haan and Byrdie Golf Social Wear released today a summer-ready golf shoe collection designed specifically for women.

Dubbed the “Costal” collection, the collaborative effort brought two new versatile golf shoe styles called the Zerøgrand Fairway and ØriginalGrand Shortwing.

Cole Haan x Byrdie Golf Social Wear “Costal” collection Zerøgrand Fairway sneaker. Cole Haan

Retailing at $170 the Zerøgrand Fairway is a lace-up sneaker that incorporates light blue and green hues on the insoles, accompanied by neutral-toned uppers.

The ØriginalGrand Shortwing also features light blue striping on the outsides along with an embossed sandy khaki color toward the front. The lace-up oxford’s soles feature motifs of seashells cast in green and set atop a white background, making the nautical print pop. The ØriginalGrand Shortwing retails for $210.

Cole Haan x Byrdie Golf Social Wear “Costal” collection ØriginalGrand Shortwing oxford. Cole Haan

Both styles feature a spikeless silhouette with rubber traction in key areas for enhanced grip come tee time. Additionally, the footwear utilizes Cole Haan’s GrandFøamtm technology for a cushy and lightweight feel.

A wooden T-shirt and ball marker in styles that mimic the look of each shoe will accompany every purchase, all tucked away in limited-edition packaging that depicts Byrdie Golf Social Wear founders’ grandmothers.

“Cole Haan is continuously making waves in its women’s style across all categories,” said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. “We are excited about this collaboration with Byrdie Golf Social Wear because our missions are in lock-step—we both want to bridge the gap between modern fashion, comfort, and performance.”

“We created Byrdie Golf Social Wear with the female golfer in mind, and wanted to bring fashion-forward pieces to a male-dominated industry,” said Rachelle Wates, Co-founder and CEO of Byrdie Golf Social Wear.

The Cole Haan x Byrdie Golf Social Wear “Coastal” collection will be available for purchase at ColeHaan.com and select US, Japan and international stores.

