Clarks Originals & Aries Get Psychedelic With New ‘Desert Trip’ Collection

Clarks Originals is launching its first-ever capsule collection titled “Desert Trip” in partnership with luxury streetwear brand Aries.

The collaboration breathes new life into Clarks‘ best-selling Wallabee and Desert Trek styles, melding them with Aries’ striking streetwear design aesthetics.

Clarks Originals x Aries Wallabee. Clarks

The Wallabee, which originally debuted in 1968, is a low-top moccasin-style silhouette now available in a Maple Combi colorway. The footwear is inspired by archival images from Clarks, crafted with lush premium suede uppers and contrasting hairs on the vamp. The soles of the shoe are stencil-stamped with the Aries Trip graphic and a psychedelic airbrushed design.

Additionally, the footwear features cotton and leather lace-up closures adorned with vibrant beading and faux snakeskin-embossed charms. Rounding out both styles, an Aries Trip and a suede Clarks Originals fob complete the footwear.

Clarks Originals x Aries Desert Trek. Clarks

In a similar vein, the equally prolific Desert Trek, which first debuted in 1972, comes in a Brown Multi colorway. Along with the shoes, the collection also includes an eye-catching tie-dye shirt.

The apparel will be stocked globally in the U.S., U.K., Europe, Japan and Korea.

Clarks Originals x Aries T-shirt. Clarks

Beyond Aries, Clarks has collaborated with an impressive list of brands and people in the past, including C.P. Company, Aimé Leon Dore, Wu-Tang Clan and BAPE.

Clarks was founded in 1852 in Somerset, Eng. by brothers James and Cyrus Clark. Today, the footwear brand operates in retail, wholesale, franchises and online channels in over a whopping 100 markets.

Aries was founded by Sofia Prantera and was birthed out of a deep infatuation with trash culture, outsider art, graphics and illustration.

Clarks Originals x Aries launches on June 9 in the U.S., and will be available to buy at clarksusa.com, ariesarise.com, Kith, Commonwealth and Concepts.

