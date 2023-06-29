Clarks Originals & Footpatrol Release Zen-Inspired Collaboration With Help From D Double E

Clarks Originals partnered with London-based independent sneaker retailer Footpatrol to revamp their Wallabee boot and Desert Trek Cup silhouettes.

The collaborative effort takes inspiration from the look and feel of Japanese Zen gardens, translating the meditative place into the moccasin-like silhouette of each shoe with care. The campaign is spearheaded by British grime MC D Double E.

Clarks Originals x Footpatrol Wallabee boot. Footpatrol

Both the Desert Trek Cup and Wallabee boot are available in “Chewbacca” and buttery dark gray suede. They feature decorative swirling detailing in contrasting white stitching on top of the toe vamp and sides, mimicking the rake patterns found in many Zen gardens. The shoes also include an extra set of laces.

The styles are completed with thick tan natural crepe soles, providing additional height. Large tassel detailing depicts Clarks’ branding and Footpatrol’s Gasmask logo in a coordinating gray hue, lace-up closures, and Clarks Originals and Footpatrol co-branding in metallic gold on the insoles.

Clarks Originals x Footpatrol Desert Trek Cup. Footpatrol

Footpatrol, founded by streetwear pioneers Michael Kopelman, Simon Porter and Fraser Cooke in 2002, has successfully created a tight-knit community around all things sneakers. This is not their first collaboration with Clarks, as they collaborated in 2013 with their Tawyer Pack under Clarks’ sportswear line.

Clarks was founded in 1852 in Somerset, England, by brothers James and Cyrus Clark. Today, the footwear brand operates in retail, wholesale, franchises and online channels in over 100 markets.

The Clarks Originals and Footpatrol collaboration is available exclusively via Footpatrol in-store.

