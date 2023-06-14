Martine Rose Teases Her Upcoming Clarks Collaboration for Spring 2024

Clarks is releasing a line of footwear in collaboration with designer Martine Rose, the first-ever guest creative director of the footwear brand.

The upcoming footwear collection was teased during Rose’s spring 2024 “Coming Up Roses” fashion show on June 11 in London. A closer look at the shoes was also posted to both Clarks and Martine Rose’s Instagrams yesterday.

The collaboration features reworked heeled and lace-up loafers and men’s oxfords in an array of surprisingly subdued colorways, given the British-Jamaican menswear designer’s penchant for vibrant hues and striking motifs.

A variety of their collaborative styles come in snakeskin prints in shades of forest green, pastel pink and brown, while others feature plain black patent leather uppers. Regardless, the silhouettes are timeless, pulling from pre-existing classics made to be worn with just about everything.

“For years, I’ve wanted to take its core pieces – its brogues, loafers, and sandals – and give it all a twist,” said Rose in an interview with British Vogue. “[Clarks] are also really focused on comfort, so I’ve leaned into that – they’re playful, comfortable, and cool shoes.”

The footwear in Rose’s namesake line includes striking and subversive silhouettes not found in a majority of other brand’s styles including bulbous toes and stilted soles. Many of her collaborative works, from Nike to Stüssy, encompass the designer’s love of England’s nightlife scene.

Rose’s work is inspired by rave and hip-hop subcultures infused with streetwear aesthetics. The label was founded in 2007 in London and has evolved from a tightly edited shirting collection to an internationally renowned and critically acclaimed brand.

Clarks x Martine Rose will be available for purchase on the Martine Rose website and in select retailers starting March 2024.

