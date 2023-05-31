Chris Brown Teams Up With Zellerfeld on 3D-Printed ‘Nami’ Slide

Zellerfeld has released its latest 3D shoe design – this time with Chris Brown.

According to the 3D-printed footwear company, it worked with the Grammy Award winner, as well as Nos Ailes and streetwear and culture company The Auracles, to design the all-new Nami Slide.

The new slide marks Brown’s first foray into shoe collaborations and introduces a new proprietary material innovation called ZellerFoam from Zellerfeld.

The footwear maker said in a statement that the new innovation allows for reduced material usage, a shorter printing time, and holds the potential to lower costs for 3D-printed footwear in the future. Zellerfeld added that the inclusion of ZellerFoam in the Nami Slide serves as a “testing ground” to refine the material’s quality, finish, and overall feel.

Cornelius Schmitt, co-founder and CEO of Zellerfeld, said in a statement that his company welcomes brands, celebrities and online creators of all sizes as future partners. “Our growing list of collaborators offers a glimpse into how the future of fashion and footwear will integrate sustainability and innovation, and we’re excited to be in the driver’s seat of this industry-wide revolution,” Schmitt said.

The new Nami Slide.

The new Nami Slide, which retails for $185, is now available to pre-order for 24 hours only on Zellerfeld.com. A wider global launch is planned for late June.

This is the latest shoe launch from the growing 3D-printed footwear company. Earlier this month, Zellerfeld released its 3D-printed Puffer Sneaker in collaboration with Rains. The sneaker, which debuted in January at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, features an intentional sculptural appearance reminiscent of a stone carving.

In February, the 3D-printed footwear tech company launched an open beta platform to the public where consumers can choose from 15 designs and “experience” how Zellerfeld makes its shoes and provide feedback on the process.

Prior to working with Rains, Zellerfeld helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn at Kanye West’s controversial show in Paris last October. The label has also previously produced runway styles for KidSuper and Heron Preston.