Boss Expands NFL Merch Collection to Include 22 Teams

Hugo Boss is expanding its partnership with the National Football League (NFL).

On Wednesday, the German company’s Boss brand announced a new selection of NFL team apparel and accessories showcasing the colors and graphic logos of both American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) teams.

According to Boss, the launch features an expanded list of 22 teams that are represented in the capsule including the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, among others.

As for the collection, the updated Boss x NFL merchandise range includes a line of branded apparel items like sweatshirts, T-shirts, vests, jackets, shorts and joggers. It also introduces new accessories, like a belt bag made in coated nylon that’s embellished with a logo-clad inner lining and a football-shaped zip pull. Other items like team-branded swim trunks as well as single-jersey boxer briefs are also included.

A look at an LA Rams hoodie from the latest Boss x NFL collab. Courtesy of Boss

In a press release, the company said the new collection “promotes the novelty of game-day fashion,” while allowing fans to “proudly show their loyalty in a stylish assortment of premium pieces.” Boss added that the collection is an “elevated hybrid” of performance-wear crossed with its athleisure line.

To bring the collection to life, Boss tapped Trey Laird and his agency, Team Laird, to create the collaboration’s campaign, which places a spotlight on a diverse group of seasoned NFL players. These include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes; Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs; and Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin Courtesy of Boss

Lensed by photographer Mikael Jansson, the campaign comprises short films and still photographs that capture the “buzz and anticipation” that surround the start of an NFL football game by using stadium lighting to create backlit portraits.

The two companies first teamed up in April on its initial round of team-branded merchandise just in time for the NFL draft. At the time, Marco Falcioni, SVP of creative direction at Hugo Boss, said the collection was “a way to pay tribute to the players and the considerable training they undergo season after season, while promoting a strong, overarching message of what it means to engage and play like a Boss.”

The latest Boss x NFL collection is now available on the NFL and Hugo Boss websites, at Hugo Boss retail stores as well as select national and international retailers.