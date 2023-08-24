Blackstock & Weber to Release First Exclusive Loafer Collection With Kith

Blackstock & Weber has teamed up with Kith to launch an exclusive loafer range for fall.

Slated to drop tomorrow, the made in Portugal offering includes three color-blocked versions of the footwear brand’s Ellis and Mason styles, each crafted in premium suede and full-grain leather. All styles are embossed with gold B&W and Kith Script branding on the sockliner and are Goodyear welted.

According to the men’s shoe brand, it has been exclusively selling a handful of its seasonal styles to Kith since 2021. But, after “amazing success” the duo decided to make some products together, Blackstock & Weber said.

Launched in 2017 by menswear designer Chris Echevarria, the Brooklyn-based footwear brand specializes in loafers, but also offers mules and select apparel and accessories.

The Blackstock & Weber for Kith loafer range releases alongside the retailer’s fall ‘23 Seasonal Collection on Friday, Aug. 25 at 11 am on Kith.com and at the SoHo, Williamsburg, Paris, Tokyo, West Hollywood, Miami Design District, and Miami Beach Kith locations.

This announcement comes the same time Kith revealed “Succession” star Brian Cox as the lead model for its fall 2023 collection campaign. Throughout the campaign, Cox wears a variety of Kith garments including a varsity jacket, knit zip-up sweater, embroidered sweatshirt, and more.

The upcoming fall collection from Kith also includes the return of its ongoing partnership with Converse to update the Chuck Taylor All Star 1970 in an all-new colorway, Gingerbread. The canvas upper receives its typical all-over Kith monogram print and the model displays metal eyelets on the laces & side panel, a white rubber outsole and Kith Classic branding on the midsole.