Billy Reid Teams Up With Oak Street Bootmakers on Rugged Oxford Shoe

Billy Reid has teamed up with Oak Street Bootmakers on a new collaborative shoe.

According to the Alabama-based fashion designer, he combined the classic look of a heritage military officer’s shoe with the ruggedness of a gentleman’s hunting boot to create the new Billy Reid x Oak Street Bootmakers cap-toe trench oxford.

Reid noted that the collaborative oxford style is made entirely in the U.S. from waxed roughout leather and British-made lugged rubber soles. It is now available for $548 in a chocolate-brown colorway.

In a statement on Thursday, Reid said that he and George Vlagos, the founder and design director of Oak Street Bootmakers, share a “unique” bond. “We both were friends with the late [country and folk artist] Justin Townes Earle, and that was the connector,” Reid said. “Justin loved Oak Street and introduced me to the brand back in 2010 as he was constantly wearing their boots. We both missed Justin dearly and the truly special person he was to both of us.”

The Billy Reid x Oak Street Bootmakers Cap-Toe Trench Oxford shoe. Courtesy of Billy Reid

Reid added that making shoes “is not easy” and doing it in the USA is “even more challenging.”

“When George and I finally met, we shared our stories about the industry, our mutual friends and the idea of making special things together and teaming up our brands,” Reid continued. “We couldn’t be more proud of the product we’ve been working on and love being able to share the genuine connectivity of our relationship.”

The Billy Reid x Oak Street Bootmakers Cap-Toe Trench Oxford shoe. Courtesy of Billy Reid

The son of a cobbler, Vlagos started Oak Street Bootmakers in 2010 with the aim of preserving the heritage of fine American shoemaking.

“Manufacturing in America is so important to me,” Vlagos told FN back in 2012. “Not only do we have some of the best craftsmen in the world here, but I’m also able to work closely with my product. It’s about being connected to the product and having your hands on it.”