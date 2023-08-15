Billionaire Boys Club and Moncler Recruit Rappers Clipse to Star in the Campaign for Their New Collection

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) has teamed up with Moncler for a special-edition collection, and has tapped superstar rap group Clipse — comprised of Pusha T and No Malice — to star in its corresponding campaign.
For the collection, BBC — the Pharrell Williams-founded brand that is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary — and Moncler married their respective modern streetwear and Italian luxury aesthetics. The looks in the collection include signature Moncler silhouettes that are reimagined with notable BBC motifs, and also feature a new combined logo that pairs the Moncler lettering with the BBC astronaut.
In terms of footwear, BBC reimagined the Moncler Trailgrip Après boots for the collection. The tech-loaded look — designed with warmth, comfort and performance on the slopes in mind — features Vibram Megagrip outsoles, EVA midsoles and Gore-Tex waterproof membranes. The boots retail for $760.
Beyond footwear, the range features outerwear and several lightweight layers, highlighted by the down-filled Melton wool varsity jacket. The jacket features reflective embroidery, Nappa lambskin leather sleeves, nylon laqué lining and a removable drawstring hood.
Also, the collection features a down-filled puffer jacket with removable sleeves and hood that is embossed with the BBC ‘Diamond & Dollar’ print, a wool and cashmere blend knit sweater with elbow patches in Milano stitch, a cotton jersey crewneck T-shirt and a loose-fit hoodie with BBC and Moncler felted logos. Completing the collection are track pants with nylon knee patches, zipped pockets and elastic cuffs, and an ultra-fine wool jacquard knit beanie with the BBC ‘Diamonds & Dollar’ design.
To promote the collection, Clipse was shot wearing the looks surrounded by oversized ‘Diamond &
Dollars’ props.
The BBC x Moncler collection arrives today via the BBC IceCream global flagships, BBCicecream.com and Moncler.com.
