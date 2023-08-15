Billionaire Boys Club and Moncler Recruit Rappers Clipse to Star in the Campaign for Their New Collection

Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) has teamed up with Moncler for a special-edition collection, and has tapped superstar rap group Clipse — comprised of Pusha T and No Malice — to star in its corresponding campaign.

For the collection, BBC — the Pharrell Williams-founded brand that is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary — and Moncler married their respective modern streetwear and Italian luxury aesthetics. The looks in the collection include signature Moncler silhouettes that are reimagined with notable BBC motifs, and also feature a new combined logo that pairs the Moncler lettering with the BBC astronaut.

In terms of footwear, BBC reimagined the Moncler Trailgrip Après boots for the collection. The tech-loaded look — designed with warmth, comfort and performance on the slopes in mind — features Vibram Megagrip outsoles, EVA midsoles and Gore-Tex waterproof membranes. The boots retail for $760.

The Billionaire Boys Club x Moncler Trailgrip Après boots. Courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club

Beyond footwear, the range features outerwear and several lightweight layers, highlighted by the down-filled Melton wool varsity jacket. The jacket features reflective embroidery, Nappa lambskin leather sleeves, nylon laqué lining and a removable drawstring hood.

Also, the collection features a down-filled puffer jacket with removable sleeves and hood that is embossed with the BBC ‘Diamond & Dollar’ print, a wool and cashmere blend knit sweater with elbow patches in Milano stitch, a cotton jersey crewneck T-shirt and a loose-fit hoodie with BBC and Moncler felted logos. Completing the collection are track pants with nylon knee patches, zipped pockets and elastic cuffs, and an ultra-fine wool jacquard knit beanie with the BBC ‘Diamonds & Dollar’ design.

Looks from the Billionaire Boys Club x Moncler collection. Courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club

To promote the collection, Clipse was shot wearing the looks surrounded by oversized ‘Diamond &

Dollars’ props.

The BBC x Moncler collection arrives today via the BBC IceCream global flagships, BBCicecream.com and Moncler.com.