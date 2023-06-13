Barbie Ferreira’s New Havaianas Collection Speaks to Her Brazilian Roots

Havaianas has teamed with actress Barbie Ferreira for the Brazilian footwear brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration for summer 2023.

The new collection was inspired by the former “Euphoria” actress’ Brazilian roots, taking influences from Rio de Janeiro during the ’60s and ’70s.

Barbie Ferreira for Havaianas. Steven Craig Smith

“Havaianas is an iconic brand that I’ve been wearing since I was in diapers,” Ferreira said in a statement released today. “To me, it signifies so much of my culture and my family and Brazil in general. Being Brazilian American has shaped my heart, my art and my fashion endlessly.”

Barbie Ferreira for Havaianas. Steven Craig Smith

The 9-piece collection co-designed by Ferreira includes two silhouettes with classic flip-flops in coming fun prints and slides in earthy tones. Offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, both the thong flip-flops and rubber slides feature a cushioned footbed with a textured rice pattern.

Barbie Ferreira for Havaianas. Steven Craig Smith

“Getting the chance to design for a company that represents my family, and me, in a nostalgic way is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we came up with,” Ferreira said.

Barbie Ferreira for Havaianas. Steven Craig Smith

As previously mentioned, this celebrity partnership is a first for Havaianas, who have been delivering slip-on styles in endless colors and prints for more than 50 years. The brand has a legion of notable fans, including Jennifer Lopez, Elle Fanning, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kaia Gerber, Reese Witherspoon and more.

The footwear giant has also collaborated with high-end brands like Missoni and Valentino in the past.

Barbie Ferreira for Havaianas. Steven Craig Smith

The Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira collection is now available to shop at havaianas.com, with styles ranging from $34-$44.

Barbie Ferreira for Havaianas. Steven Craig Smith

