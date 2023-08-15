Banana Republic and Peter Do Tease New Capsule Collection

Peter Do is expanding his fashion footprint with another new project — this time, Banana Republic.

In October, Do and the Gap-owned brand will release their debut capsule collection together. As shared on Instagram, the line will incorporate Banana Republic’s penchant for classic ready-to-wear pieces like trousers, button-up shirts and sharp jackets with Do’s own subversive tailoring, refined silhouettes and penchant for subtle drama.

Teaser videos shared to both brands’ Instagram feeds featured clips of models being fitted and walking through Do’s studio, wearing chic neutral pieces from the line — including off-white trench coats, sharply lapeled jackets and cropped blazers, as well as a wide-legged set of white belted trousers.

Naturally, Do’s new project has already drawn immense buzz from the fashion world, given his positioning as a rising star in the New York fashion scene. Banana Republic’s comments sections have been filled with chatter from across the industry, with support and excitement expressed by Eva Chen, stylist Lindsay Flores and influencers Hannah Oh and Sarah Chiwaya, among others.

Do himself has even leaned into the power of social media, leaving strings of black and red heart emojis from both his personal and namesake brand’s accounts on posts featuring the collaboration.

“I feel like today, at my table, there was a lot of young talent — Daniel Roseberry from Schiaparelli, Christopher John Rogers — and I feel like there’s a new change happening,” Do exclusively told FN following the 2022 Met Gala, where he dressed stars including Chen. “There’s a lot of us coming up who are doing their own thing, who are trying to redefine what ‘American fashion’ is. I feel like that’s what we’re trying to do here, too.”

Do’s Banana Republic collection announcement is the designer’s latest accomplishment. Upon being deemed a new fashion darling at the helm of the 2020’s, the designer went instantly viral for his towering signature platform boots — which have often sold out online — and sculptural handbag line, which exclusively launched at Bergdorf Goodman in 2022.

This year, Do has also made waves from his May appointment as Helmut Lang’s new creative director, as well. The designer’s debut collection for the label will be released to the world in September as the first collection to kick off New York Fashion Week’s spring 2024 show season.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.