‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Expands Skechers Partnership With New Sneaker Collection

Skechers is expanding its partnership with Ashley Park with a new collaborative collection.

The “Emily in Paris” and “Joy Ride” star, who first teamed up with the footwear brand on a commercial in March, is taking her relationship with Skechers one step further with the new Skechers x Ashley Park: Street Glam collection.

According to Skechers, the collection features two sneaker styles in multiple colorways – the Point It sneaker and Point The Way sneaker. These hybrid shoe styles feature a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole and pointy toes.

Park said in a statement that she “loved” bringing her point of view to this collaboration—from the colors to the dance toe. “I used to think of sneakers as shoes meant for the gym or getting fit. Now these comfortable fashion styles are a staple, and what I wear running around, especially while traveling,” Park said.

Ashley Park models a style from her new Street Glam collection with Skechers. Courtesy of Skechers

“When Ashley sang about her Skechers obsession in her inaugural campaign earlier this year, that memorable tune stuck with consumers and brought so much positive energy to our Skechers Uno collection,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “She truly is our ‘it girl’—meaning she brings ‘it’ to all she does—class, style, charm and energy.”

While her career began in theater, Park is widely known for her role as Mindy Chen on the Netflix series, “Emily in Paris”—with the third season released in December 2022 and fourth on the way. The actress was also recently seen in Adele Lim’s feature film comedy “Joy Ride” and Netflix’s “Beef.” On Broadway, Park originated and starred as Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls” in 2018, earning Tony Award, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominations.

A style from the Skechers x Ashley Park: Street Glam collection. Courtesy of Skechers

Park is part of Skechers’ roster of famous ambassadors including television personalities Martha Stewart, Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; musicians Ava Max, Doja Cat and Willie Nelson; and a slate of retired sports stars such as former football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; boxer Sugar Ray Leonard; NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace and regional endorsees.

The full range of Skechers x Ashley Park: Street Glam fashion sneakers, which retails for $120, are now available at Skechers.com and select Skechers retail stores worldwide.