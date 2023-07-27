How To Be an Amazon Product Tester & Get Free Things for Reviews

Customers who love to write Amazon reviews have the opportunity to become an Amazon product tester for items offered on the site.

While there are a handful of Amazon reviewer trader program websites for shoppers to sign up and test products, Amazon also recruits reviewers directly through its Amazon Vine program.

Like any venture where money is involved, it’s important to carefully read about which option works best for you. Not all testing programs online are free and it’s important to be wary of scams.

Testing out products can be a great way to not only score deals on items but also help vendors know exactly what customers want. Several brands and vendors have relationships with Amazon and various reviewer trader program websites because they are eager to have their products reviewed.

Below, take a look at some of the ways in which Amazon shoppers can test out products available on amazon.com.

Amazon Product Tester Vine

Since 2007, Amazon has recruited trusted reviewers to try out new products and write down their thoughts for other shoppers to see. Although this program is invitation-only, shoppers who want to test products for the site should start by reviewing the items they already have purchased on amazon.com to improve their ranking.

According to the site, Amazon recruits members for its Vine Voices program based on their reviewer rank. Shopper’s ranks reflect the quality and helpfulness of their reviews based on the judgment of other customers on Amazon. The online marketplace also considers the number of reviews one has written for its product tester program.

Amazon Influencer amenic181 – stock.adobe.com

In addition to the reviewer rank, Amazon also considers what kinds of products the Amazon Vine candidate is reviewing. Amazon facilitates its product reviews based on the category a user frequently reviews. (So if a shopper is purchasing and reviewing athletic shoes, Amazon will more likely offer similar products to the user under its product testing program.)

Once accepted to Amazon Vine, the e-tailer will provide free items that have been submitted to the program through participating vendors.

Shoppers can head to amazon.com to read the full details on its Amazon Vine program.

Amazon Reviewer Trader Sites

Amazon reviewer trader sites are websites where members sign up to receive free or discounted items on Amazon in exchange for written reviews. Some Amazon Reviewer Trader Sites include Cashbackbase, Snagshout, AMZDiscover.

Each site is a little different, but interested shoppers will need to sign up by filling out a form with their basic information including full name and email address. Additional information about where the customer lives and details of preference in products may also be required.

Sometimes these sites make users purchase the product and then get reimbursed once reviewed. Most sites compensate through PayPal, so shoppers don’t have to worry about delayed checks or cash for reimbursed products.

Whatever method shoppers choose to go about, they should make sure to fully read the details of each site to avoid any confusion. Reviewing Amazon products can be a great way for customers sharpen their communication skills and discover new items that make life a little easier.

Amazon Influencer

Whether you already have a large presence on social media or not, being an influencer allows for ease of entry when trying to test Amazon products.

Amazon brands will likely want to build a relationship with an influencer, given that if they back the product or service. The partnership between the influencer and the brand opens up said brand to a new and unique audience through the influencer’s following. Influencers affiliated with Amazon often get freebies and healthy discounts on some of their favorite items.

Additionally, Amazon has its own influencer program which gives prospecting individuals access to more marketing tools via Amazon’s website. The program, which launched back in 2017, also offers influencers their very own storefront, shoppable photos, live streaming, and vanity URLs.

Amazon Influencer PhotoPlus+ – stock.adobe.com

Content these Amazon-backed influencers usually create has to do with product recommendations. This can take shape in product round-ups that detail why the product is worthy of purchase. Those included in this program include everyone from fitness influencers, food reviewers, beauty bloggers and fashion influencers.

The aforementioned storefront allows influencers to gather their favorite products in one shoppable place, giving their followers the ability to browse what their favorite influencers like. Think of things like appliances, food, furniture and clothing cataloged all in one place.

In turn, the influencer earns a commission on each item purchased. The process can be monetized by sharing your storefront URL or through aﬃliate links. The amount you earn is based on the amount of qualifying purchases your followers make through the aforementioned affiliate links. These links drive a heavy stream of traffic to the influencer or brand that creates it. Amazon influencers can earn anywhere from 1-10% from each sale

How to Apply

Amazon accepts applications from a wide range of influencers provided they have a YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok account. If the person applying uses an Instagram or Facebook account, they are required to have a business account. When looking through applications, Amazon takes note of the number of followers you have/your reach in addition to other engagement metrics.

If you have over 200 followers, then you qualify for the Amazon Influencer Program. It’s best to build a large follower count of at least 1000 or more to increase your chances of getting selected.

Additionally, you’ll need to reside in the USA, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, or India (or operate a business in one of these countries) and you must already have an Amazon account. Although getting accepted into this program is not impossible, the guidelines are fairly strict. Once accepted, influencers can begin to make their storefront through the website which includes adding a unique header image and a profile photo.

Once your storefront is up and running, you’ll begin to market it through content creation. The process is fairly straightforward from that point on. If you want to maximize the amount of traffic to your Amazon storefront, it is recommended that you share the link to it on multiple platforms.